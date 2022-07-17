Woman is removed from motorcycle after calling Bolsonaro “corrupt” in Juiz de Fora

A woman, whose identity was not revealed, was removed from the motorcycle of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) this Friday morning in Juiz de Fora (MG). The information is from the UOL portal.

In a video posted on social media, the protester appears calling the president “corrupt” while being restrained by some people. Sought by the publication, she said it was a peaceful act.

“The president was close to the building where I live, and I didn’t have any kind of difficulty getting close to him. When we were very close, with our arms down, I screamed and called him corrupt,” she said.

“He pushed me to try to get away from me and then two men led me a few meters away from the place where the demonstration was taking place. My protest was against Jair Bolsonaro, not in support of any other politician,” he added.

The Planato Palace was contacted by UOL to comment on the motivation for the woman’s removal, but did not respond. It was Jair Bolsonaro’s first visit to Juiz de Fora since 2018, when he was the target of an attack during the presidential campaign.

In this Friday’s motorcycle (15), unlike the previous ones, all those present were searched and passed through metal detection. In addition, presidential security has been beefed up for the tour.