Woman who cursed Bolsonaro in Juiz de Fora says it was easy to approach

Despite the reinforced security scheme, the woman who cursed President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), in Juiz de Fora (MG), this Friday (15), said she approached him without difficulty.

“The president was close to the building where I live, and I didn’t have any kind of difficulty getting close to him. When we were very close, with our arms down, I shouted and called him corrupt. Then two men led me through a few meters away from the place where the demonstration was taking place,” he told the website UOL and asked not to be identified.

The resident said that she was walking with the dog when she came across the motorcycle organized to welcome the president.

“I showed my dissatisfaction with his policy and was promptly attacked by the president himself, who pushed my face back,” he declared.

“I never spoke words of support to former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), as some vehicles have reported. I am not linked to any party. I just wanted to express my feelings as a citizen,” added the woman.

The episode took place when the convoy was descending Avenida Presidente Itamar Franco, at the height of the South Zone, on its way to the 2nd Battalion of the Military Police of Minas Gerais (PMMG). This is the first time that Bolsonaro returns to Juiz de Fora after being attacked during the 2018 presidential campaign.

