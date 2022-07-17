Writer on Uncharted 4 and The Last of Us Part 2 Leaves Naughty Dog After 21 Years at the Studio

Josh Scherr has spent the last 21 years helping Naughty Dog write the narrative for some of their biggest hits, but now he’s out of the studio and is ready to start a new phase in his life, no matter how much he loves and misses him. work that you have now left.

After 21 years of working on narrative and cutscenes for 10 titles at Naughty Dog, including Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy, Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and The Last of Us 2, Scherr said goodbye to the studio. and now talks about starting a new challenge.

“When I was a kid, making video games was my hobby. I never dreamed I’d make them for a living, let alone in a studio like Naughty Dog.”

“To all my amazing colleagues over the years, I am so grateful for your inspiration, support and trust. Thank you for putting up with my failures, forgiving my mistakes and giving me opportunities to grow. These 21 years have made memorable. It was fun, ” said Scherr.

“I’m going to miss the dogs a lot, but at some point, I’ll play a Naughty Dog game knowing very little. And they’re cooking amazing things.”

As for the future, he just says it’s time for something new and he’ll talk about it soon.

I’ll miss the Dogs a ton, but at some point, I’ll get to play a Naughty Dog game knowing very little in advance. And they are cooking up some *incredible* stuff. Seriously, URNOT🟥E. As for me? It’s been a blast, but now it’s time for something new. More on that soon. 👀 🧵3/3 pic.twitter.com/SJzWQjGQsa — Josh Scherr (@joshscherr) July 15, 2022