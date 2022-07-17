Xavi is prevented from traveling with Barcelona to the United States; understand the reason | spanish football

Barcelona embarked on the pre-season period in the United States without their coach. Xavi arrived at the airport along with the rest of the delegation, but was prevented from traveling for bureaucratic reasons. That’s because he was in Iran years ago.
It is explained: European citizens, who normally do not need a visa to set foot on North American soil, need to obtain a special authorization if they have set foot in the Asian country since 2011 – the measure is also valid for Iraq, Syria and Sudan.
Xavi in one of the games he played in Iran with the Al-Sadd shirt — Photo: Amin Mohammad Jamali/Getty Images
Still as a player, Xavi defended Al-Sadd, from Qatar, and was in Iran on five occasions for the Asian Champions League. The last of them took place on May 20, 2019, his last game as a professional, against Persepolis, in Tehran, the Iranian capital.
According to information from Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona believed everything was in order, but discovered that the 42-year-old Spaniard had not received the special authorization. The club works to resolve the issues from Monday.
Raphinha on the Barcelona flight to the United States — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter
+ Barcelona reinforcement, Raphinha will have a release clause of 1 billion euros
The Catalan club’s delegation boarded with the presence of Raphinha, Kessié and Christensen, but still without Lewandowski. Neto, Umtiti, Mingueza, Riqui Puig and Braithwaite were excluded from the trip. See the related ones below:
The first friendly in the United States takes place next Tuesday, against Inter Miami. Then, another three are scheduled in the country, against Real Madrid (24th), Juventus (26th) and RB New York (30th).
On August 7, Barcelona will face Mexico’s Pumas for the Joan Gamper Trophy, a traditional friendly before the start of the season. The official debut in 2022/23 will be against Rayo Vallecano, on the 13th, for the Spanish Championship.