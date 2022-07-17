Xbox adds more perks to Game Pass Ultimate for July 2022

The Xbox Game Pass Perks program is back in effect in July 2022, and we’ve seen a few additions to the lineup since the start of the month, including a new bonus for Halo Infinite, an MLB The Show 22 Summer Bundle, and a Nickelodeon Starter Pass for Smite. . We will update this article if we find others in the remaining weeks of the month.

So here are some Xbox Game Pass perks to look out for in July 2022:

Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Pack

The Deluxe Pack includes: The Ambush at Sea quest, The Desert Cobra pack (including an outfit, two legendary weapons, a legendary shield and a mount) and three skill points.

Fall Guys – Robot Rabbit Costume

Wait your way to the crown as Robo Rabbit, the adorable android bunny!

FIFA 22 – Supercharge Pack

Give your Ultimate Team a big boost with the EA Play Supercharge Pack, featuring exclusive FUT content to help you dominate on the pitch!

Halo Infinite – Pass Tense Rocket Warhog Pack

Customize your Season 2: Lone Wolves arsenal with the exclusive Rocket Warthog ‘Pass Tense’ Vehicle Skin, four 2XP Boosts and four Challenge Swaps!

Madden NFL 22 – Face of the Franchise Pack

Score Madden NFL 22 content, including Face of the Franchise & The Yard: The General Player Class starting at level 10 and a Tom Brady Gear Capsule.

MLB The Show 22 – Summer Bundle

Celebrate summer at the stadium! The MLB The Show 22 Summer Pack is here, featuring a Diamond Cover Athlete Pick Pack, a Diamond Ballplayer Pack, and five The Show Packs. There are 29 items in total!

Naraka: Bladepoint – Awakening Pack

Start your adventure on More Isle with the exclusive Viper Ning The Awakening outfit and Xbox-themed headwear!

Paramount Plus UK – 30 day trial

Stream the original Paramount+ Halo series, along with new originals, hit exclusive series and blockbuster movies.

Smite – Nickelodeon Starter Pass

Tune in to Nickelodeon x SMITE with a free Starter Pass, including the Gods featured at the Event (Janus, Danzaburou, Cupid, Gilgamesh, Freya) and more.

Super Animal Royale – Season 4 Xbox Perks Pack

Take your pet outfits to the next level and reach the top of the food chain in style with this new cosmetic set.

The Elder Scrolls Online – Cliff Ram Pack

Venture across Tamriel in style by adding a new mount, face tattoo markings and two boxes to your collection.

Yu Yu Hakusho – Get Season 1 for Free

Celebrate Anime Month with Season 1 of this classic Anime series. When delinquent Yusuke dies saving someone else, he gets a second chance at life as a Spirit Detective…

All of this can be claimed on Xbox consoles or the Xbox app for Windows 10, and don’t forget previous perks are still available, like the free 3 months of Discord Nitro and more!