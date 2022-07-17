Xiaomi 12S Ultra beats iPhone 13 Pro Max in gaming performance test

The new Xiaomi 12S Ultra barely hit the market and managed to dethrone the iPhone 13 Pro Max when it comes to performance. The news was revealed this weekend by influencer Golden Reviewer, who is known for doing smartphone reviews and comparisons.
According to its latest test, Qualcomm has finally managed to match the performance of the Apple A15 Bionic with the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 – at least in the smartphone world.
That’s because, in a test done using the game Genshin Impact, it was possible to notice that the Xiaomi 12S Ultra is more optimized.
Using the maximum graphics setting and stressing the Chinese smartphone’s cooling system, the influencer reached 57.7 FPS with a temperature of 42.3 degrees.
See the table below:
On the other hand, the iPhone 13 Pro Max managed 49.2 FPS with a temperature of 44 degrees. But does that necessarily mean that the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 outperforms the Apple A15 in every scenario? The answer is no.
In a test carried out with the iPad Mini 6, the results of the Apple tablet show that its chipset still has firepower, but most likely it is limited in smartphones.
The tablet made 59.3 fps and its temperature reached 41.1 degrees, but of course we are talking about a device with a totally different proposal from a smartphone.
Interestingly, the smartphone with the highest energy consumption and also the hottest it was the Galaxy S22 Ultra when reaching 7W and 46.5 degrees respectively.
In any case, when we consider only the scenario of the smartphones listed, the good performance achieved by the Xiaomi 12S Ultra is remarkable.
What did you think of the tests? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.
(Updated July 16, 2022 at 9:08 pm)