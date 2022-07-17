Zaquieu reveals that he killed Tenório and becomes the target of revenge

+ Tragedy in Pantanal: Trindade predicts disgrace with the separation of Juma and Jove

+In Pantanal, Trindade reveals that Tenório killed for the 1st time as a child and exposes macabre past

Pantanal: Tenório’s death starts the war for revenge

One more death will shake wetland in the next chapters. Tenório will end up being targeted by Alcides and Zaquieu after capturing Maria Bruaca’s loverwhich starts another war with a thirst for revenge.

After Guta’s father discovers Maria Bruaca’s affair with the pawn, Tenório takes revenge on the horn by capping Alcides. However, the story will not end there and the man will seek revenge.

With Zaquieu’s help, Alcides kills Tenório in Pantanal. Who ends up taking the blame for everything is the boy, who makes the decision to save his friend’s skin.

The butler ends up becoming a target for Rentato, who doesn’t accept his father’s death and goes after the butler to get revenge in Pantanal.

Upon arriving at José Leôncio’s farm, the grileiro’s son ends up being received by Juma, who will pull out his shotgun and threaten to end the boy’s life right there.

‘”You’ shouldn’t have come here, you little shit“, says the jaguar girl in Pantanal. “he killed my father“, the young man will reply. “And how many men has your father killed already? Finish him, Juma. He is of the same race as that ‘mardito’”, will counter Muda.

MARCELO BEGS FOR HIS BROTHER’S LIFE

Amidst the confusion, Marcelo arrives at the farm and begs Juma not to shoot his brother in Pantanal. In addition, the boy will try to convince his brother not to pursue revenge.

“I ‘am’ knowing all about the father’s story, I ‘am’ inside everything. He was what we always thought he was: a profiteer, an unproductive landowner…”, he will say, finally managing to get his brother to leave the Leôncio farm.