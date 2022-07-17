Zezé, after seeing Wanessa escape and run away, detonates real: “To feel the truth”

Supported by Zezé Di Camargo, Wanessa Camargo ‘escaped’ the charges and criticism for her relationship with Dado Dolabella

Zezé Di Camargo has been one of the support Vanessa Camargo in the midst of this difficult time in her daughter’s life. After the singer divorced Marcus Buaiz and being accused of committing treason, the sertanejo showed that his relationship with the heiress remains firm and strong.

In a recent post on Instagram, the singer released one of his songs with his daughter, in a project they recently launched, without Luciano Camargo. “Another clip from the #PaiEFilha project on the air! May you feel all the delivery, truth and emotion of the Toda Tarde clip”, wrote the artist in a post shared with the blonde.

PROJECTS IN MUSIC

Zezé and Wanessa have this project “Pai E Dilha”, but the artist also has the “Rústico”, which is his totally solo and authorial work. In recent days, he recorded his first DVD without his brother and received a message from Graciele Lacerda, who said that her partner suffered a lot to be able to do what he likes these days.

CONTROVERSY IN THE FAMILY

Wanessa Camargo allegedly cheated on Marcus Buaiz with Dado Dolabella, according to Metrópoles’ Leo Dias. Lucas Pasin, from Splash, revealed that Zezé supports his daughter’s relationship with the actor, even though he is very controversial. The famous already points out her boyfriend as the love of her life, in a reunion that takes place after more than 20 years since they started a relationship.

This week, the two were spotted together for the first time in public. They ‘fled’ to a meeting for the healing of planet Earth. The artist is known for abhorring meat-based foods and is a staunch supporter of animals and veganism.

