Zilu Godói, after the end, has a meeting with Zezé’s relative and appears holding him

Zilu Godói was lucky enough to meet Zezé Di Camargo’s niece

Anyone who follows the news about the world of celebrities must know that Zilu Godói decided to move to the United States a few years ago. What seemed to be just a few months has become a great experience in the life of the socialite, so much so that the famous wants to earn her green card.

To guarantee a permanent visa, Zilu Godói has to comply with a series of protocols and one of them prevents the Brazilian from leaving the country without authorization. If that happens, the famous will lose everything that has already gone ahead. It was precisely because of this that Zezé’s ex stayed away at important moments.

At the birth of her granddaughter Zilu Godói did not attend, as well as when her father died. In addition, Wanessa went through a separation process and not even that the socialite was present to support. But, it seems that the holidays are being a kind of relief for the famous to kill a little bit of the longing for the family.

This weekend, for example, the famous met with Maria Eduarda, niece of Zezé Di Camargo. The girl is the result of the union of Denílson with Luciele. Zilu Godói maintains a good relationship with his ex-sister-in-law, as well as other members of the family of which she was once a part in her past.

“Luciele look who I found here in the millennium”, she said, marking the profile of her ex-sister-in-law in the image in which she appears hugging Maria Eduarda. Zezé’s sister traveled with the children to Orlando, in the United States, but it seems that Denílson is getting ready to meet them in the next few days.

