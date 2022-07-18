We’re going to show you the 5 mistakes you can’t make in a contest or test, so you don’t scratch the dreaded essay.

In general, many people have difficulty in a contest and test of the Enem at the time of the dreaded essay. This is said, because the person gets very nervous, craves the maximum grade, and forgets details that can harm it. And therein lies the danger, since the writing has a greater weight in the final grade. Therefore, we are going to show you the 5 mistakes that you cannot make in a contest or test.

Mistakes you can’t make in a contest

Don’t stray from the theme of the contest essay

When receiving the theme of the essay of the contest or test and not knowing how to develop it, the person gets confused and makes a theme that has nothing to do with the subject. In order not to make this mistake, it is important to read the proposal and the motivating texts, in order to understand what the test asks for.

Plan the text before writing it

In general, many people start writing the text directly on the test or contest sheet, and this can cause erasures. So, before moving on to the proof sheet, make a draft of your text. That is, plan what you are going to say about the topic, and then make your final version. The scratch sheet is for that.

Focus on your calligraphy

Another big problem in a test or contest essay is handwriting. In short, even if the text is excellent, if the reviewer does not understand what is written, you will not have a chance to pass. So, pay attention to the letter.

Don’t get involved in the writing of the test or contest: be direct

When you write and write and don’t say anything, the chance of getting a bad grade is high. Therefore, be clear and objective in your text. Be careful with the connectives, avoid very long sentences and obey the verb tenses.

Beware of Portuguese Mistakes

Finally, be very careful with Portuguese mistakes. Pay attention to accentuation, punctuation and spelling. That way, you don’t run the big risk of voiding your test.

