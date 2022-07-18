6 capitals start vaccinating children from 3 years old against Covid this Monday | coronavirus

At least 6 capitals begin this Monday (18) to vaccinate children aged 3 and over against Covid: Fortaleza (CE), São Luís (MA), Belém (PA), Boa Vista (RR), Manaus (AM) and Salvador (BA).

In addition to them, Rio de Janeiro continues to apply the vaccine to children aged 4 years – those aged 3 should start being immunized on Wednesday (20).

Vaccination of children aged 3 and 4 began after the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) authorized, on July 13, the use of CoronaVac for this public. Until then, Brazil only had vaccines authorized for children aged 5 and over – Pfizer.

The largest city in the country, São Paulo had not announced the start of immunization for children aged 3 or 4 years until the last update of this report.

See below the progress of childhood immunization in other capitals:

In Belém, Pará, the new stage of vaccination will also be available from Monday at UBS, malls and three hospitals. The expectation is to immunize 30 thousand children in the capital of Pará. However, exceptionally in the month of July, immunization will only take place on working days.

In Roraima, the city of Boa Vista reported that vaccination will begin on Monday (18), with a two-dose vaccine schedule, with an interval of 30 days, as approved by Anvisa. Vaccine doses for this age group will be available at 13 Basic Health Units, from Monday to Friday, from 8:30 am to 5 pm.

In the capital of Ceará, the application of doses in children from 3 to 5 years old begins this Monday even after the state government reported not having enough doses for the immunization of the entire group in Ceará. There are 64 thousand doses of CoronaVac and a total of 262 thousand people who are now able to receive the vaccine. The governor of Ceará, Izolda Cela, informed that she will request more doses from the federal government.

In Manaus, Amazonas, children aged 5 years were already being vaccinated with the pediatric Pfizer and those aged 6 years and over, both with the pediatric Pfizer and with the CoronaVac. Now, the new group suitable for vaccination will be able to go to the 37 points of service from Monday to receive the first dose of CoronaVac.

The Municipality of Rio continues to vaccinate on these Monday (18) and Tuesday (19) 4-year-old boys and girls against Covid-19. From Wednesday (20) to Friday (22) it will be the turn of 3-year-old children to receive the first dose of the immunizer.

From July 22nd, the permanent recap will be maintained for all cariocas aged 3 and over.

In São Luís, in Maranhão, Mayor Eduardo Braide used social media to inform the population about the vaccine. Also starting on Monday, this public will be able to get vaccinated at 51 stations spread across the city.