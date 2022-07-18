‘A miracle, I was born again’, says son of Gretchen after car rolls over three times in accident in Belgium | For

The son of singer Gretchen Gabriel Miranda said that everyone involved in a car accident on Saturday (16) in Belgium is well and out of danger. In videos released by him and his mother on a social network, Miranda spoke about the scare and reassured the family’s fans.
“It’s okay, thank God, it was more of a scare than anything else. The car is material and we can do it again. The important thing is to be whole and health well”, said the singer – see in the video below.
Gretchen’s son, Gabriel Miranda talks about recovery after accident in Belgium
He also released footage of the wrecked car and wrote:
“A miracle! I was born again! Thank my God for another chance to live, to be a better person, a better father. I’m alive!”
Gretchen, who lives in Belém, is going to travel to Europe and visit her son: “He’s going to get a mother’s lap to get better”, said the artist.
According to the singer Gabriel Miranda’s advice, the accident took place around 4 am while he was returning from a presentation held in the city of Brussels, Belgium.
The car he was driving overturned three times and was completely destroyed. He managed to get out of the car, which was hit by another at the scene of the accident. The artist and the others involved underwent medical evaluation.
Singer Gabriel Miranda, son of Gretchen, suffered an accident in Belgium and is recovering at home — Photo: Social networks/Reproduction
“Fortunately I didn’t break anything, I’m in one piece, I’ve been discharged, I’m at home, my knee is swollen and some bruises on my body. Everyone involved in this accident is fine,” said Gabriel.
“We are a very armored and strong family. We are protected by God”, celebrated Gretchen.
Gabriel Miranda is a singer, music producer and composer. One of his most recent works is a song released on Friday (15) by his mother: Fênix do Amor.
Gabriel Miranda spoke on his social network about the accident in Belgium — Photo: Social networks/Reproduction
