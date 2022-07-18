After 20 years, Dado Dolabella and Wanessa Camargo already use the same ring model after resuming their relationship

Dado Dolabella and Wanessa Camargo appeared together last weekend, surprising those who did not bet on a reconciliation, after 20 years apart. The singer and the actor were caught during an experience at the Aya Música Medicina festival, which took place in Chapada dos Veadeiros, in Goiás. The couple, who have not yet publicly assumed the romance, are even wearing the same ring model.

The accessory, with a hippie feel, has already been seen a few times in the hands of Wanessa and Dado and would symbolize the union between the two, in a kind of commitment. Wanessa is wearing hers on the same hand that once held a gold ring, the solitary type.

The two were not intimidated by the cameras during the experience, last Saturday, which was broadcast through a live. There, Wanessa and Dado surrendered to the dynamics. Face to face, they looked at each other, hugged each other, he cried, she wiped her tears, and they kissed, connected.

After being shown in a video last Wednesday, this was the first time they appeared together, leaving no room for doubt: after two decades, the ex-boyfriends are back and have the support of family, friends and fans, nostalgic for the time when Dado and wanessa dated, in the early 2000s.