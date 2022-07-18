After beef with Anitta, Melody’s music and video are taken off the air | Column Fábia Oliveira

Anitta and Melody starred in a chat with those on social media this weekend. But Barb exchange ended up costing the 15-year-old dearly. That’s because the music video ‘Dangerous Assault’, performed by the MC, was taken off the air, after fans of the powerful made a move so that Ariana Grande’s team was aware of the version created by Melody.

‘Dangerous Assault’ is an adaptation of the song ‘Positions’, sung by Ariana. After the beef between the two, even Nija Charles, the song’s composer, got in the way. After Anitta’s fans tagged the producer, she discovered that the version released by Melody is not authorized for use.

Melody’s music had previously been pulled from Apple Music. Now the clip is also no longer available on YouTube.

THE fight between Anitta and Melody started this Saturday (16), when Anitta replied to a tweet: “Can’t you see Melody? You guys talk bad about her, nothing she does is really serious and professional, but she gets a great engagement and stays in the market for creating bullshit with my boyfriend, fighting alone “, said the singer. referring to Canadian producer Murda Beatz.

Continues after advertising

Melody didn’t take the insult and said that it’s Anitta who insists on having her name in her mouth. “And then I’m the one who’s making a fuss with her. Then people say I’m the one who makes the fight… funny! I never speak ill of her and she says my work is unprofessional. Like this? Who is in the Top 1 Brazil now? She was in the global Top 1 and disappeared. It was a lot of money invested. My job doesn’t have any financial additives, it’s all natural and, if I wasn’t professional, I wouldn’t be reaching the first place, right, friend”, she pinned.

Then, Melody pointed out that she had three songs among the most listened to in Brazilian playlists. “You’ve seen my fight for eight years now, with a lot of cool jobs. I released three songs, among them ‘Dangerous Assault’, which reached the top 10 in all playlists in the country. Now she comes to tell me that my work is not professional, people? I’m sorry, but it’s a very boring business for me. And now I’m going to send a message: woman, instead of saying that my work is not professional and mentioning my name, take my music as an example, make a better one than mine and beat the first place”, he provoked.

Anitta decided to counter Melody’s speech. “I know the composers of the song you hit top 1, sis. I don’t think you know them, because the music is by Ariana Grande in this case… But don’t worry, I didn’t show it to them, if not… Now do a falsetto singing Lula’s name just for the toys there for us that you’ll turn around. news”, provoked the singer.

MC Melody then said that his talent is greater than all that. “Sounds like a threat, doesn’t it? But come on… Putting my career in a political fight is a lack of subject matter. You’re nervous because organically it’s hard to get to the top, right? Those who have a mouth say what they want, but my talent is greater than all that. Ugly is an almost 40-year-old lady putting a 15-year-old teenager into a political discussion to engage”, she said.

In the sequence, she continued: “Another detail: It’s so big out there, there’s time to be posting on Twitter about subjects that don’t have any support to comment. Your polemics don’t make you serious to comment on certain types of subjects. Anitta wants to be the queen of reason, but come on: she was a lot of fun at the beginning of her career; today he thinks she can speak with propriety on any subject; outside, they only do shows for Brazilians; it’s like that, because at my age she was a mere stranger”, she shot her.

THE teenager still continued pinning the powerful and recalled the controversy with the song ‘Fake Amor’. “And the success of the other often bothers those who are following a forced path, right? And if it was so high, it wouldn’t be on Twitter talking about subjects that it doesn’t have the right to talk about. And last but not least: if the song goes down, we already know where it came from. Not to mention that Anitta says that she opens doors for small artists, but whenever she can, she makes a joke about me, right? The rush that your record company did to stop ‘Fake Amor’ just because Brazil embraced the song more than the original, you don’t count, right? At the end of the day, you want to be the correct one,” she said.

Melody also stated that Anitta only talked about managing her to engage on the internet. “What’s more, Anitta always talked about me on the internet (and from afar) because she initially thought she was going to be nothing more than a falsetto. Where did she ever call my dad to talk seriously about touting me? She only spoke on the internet to engage,” she said, who added:

“After you saw that I can be as big as you, you do everything to belittle my work. But that’s how it is, sometimes you manage to shine alone and you’re afraid of what can be bigger than you when you don’t surrender anymore. Humility in this environment is for few. And unlike you, Anitta, I spend my time making music and bringing organic numbers, the country’s politics let the people decide. Each in its square“.