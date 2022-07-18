After Bolsorano announces that he must import diesel from Russia, Zelensky talks about sanctions with Brazilian president | Ukraine and Russia

Abhishek Pratap 3 mins ago News Comments Off on After Bolsorano announces that he must import diesel from Russia, Zelensky talks about sanctions with Brazilian president | Ukraine and Russia 0 Views

Zelensky said he had informed Bolsonaro about “the situation at the front” and about the blockade on the outflow of grain from Ukraine — the country is one of the main grain suppliers to the world, alongside Russia. To Bolsonaro, the Ukrainian president reinforced the call for sanctions against Russia.

“I informed (President Jair Bolsonaro) about the situation at the front. I discussed the importance of resuming Ukrainian grain exports to prevent a global food crisis provoked by Russia. I urge all trading partners to join sanctions against the aggressor.” , Zelensky said in a post on social media after the phone call.

The Brazilian government has not yet commented on the connection.

A Ukrainian military guards a wheat field in the southeastern region of Dnipro on July 17, 2022. — Photo: Dmytro Smolienko/ Reuters

Zelensky has sought the support of leaders around the world to unlock grain exports in his country. Most of the production is stopped in ports currently controlled by Russia or they can’t even get there because of the road situation in some regions of the country.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Man finds blue lobster in Portland, USA | Nature

A man found a blue lobster in early July while sailing off the coast of …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved