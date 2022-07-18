After controversy and canceled show, Xamã is relocated to a festival in PE

The 30th Winter Festival of Garanhuns, in the Agreste region of Pernambuco, will not be without the presence of Xamã. After the rapper’s show on Saturday (7/16) was canceled and even the singer himself was surprised, he was included in the event’s schedule this Sunday (7/17), according to sources from the LeoDias column.

On Saturday night, in the midst of the impasse of his performance in Pernambuco, Xamã made a special appearance at the Festival Banda Preta, in Rio de Janeiro. His presence at the event that took place at Apoteose, at the Sambadrome in downtown Rio, was not foreseen in the line-up. He took the stage during the show of the carioca rapper Major RD.

On Saturday, a note was released informing the cancellation of Xamã’s performance at the Garanhuns Winter Festival due to a contractual impasse between the artist’s production and the event’s organizing bodies. The communiqué was signed by the organization in conjunction with the State Government, the State Department of Culture and the Pernambuco Historical and Artistic Heritage Foundation (Fundarpe) and the Garanhuns City Hall.

The problem is that not even the rapper himself knew about the cancellation of his performance. He said he was taken by surprise to see the news gain repercussion on social media. “What do you mean, no one told me anything. Am I knowing this from this post?” questioned the owner of the hit Malvadão 3 when commenting on the organization’s publication about the change in programming.

On Twitter, Shaman countered the note about the cancellation of his show and wrote that “it may rain, it may be sunny, it may even end the world”, but he will [se apresentar]. “I don’t know who the crazy guy was who said I wasn’t going to do the Garanhuns show… It’s very confirmed”, continued the singer. “The ticket is already taken, I know that now,” he added.

