After Grêmio’s victory, Lucas Leiva, Guilherme and Thaciano do their first collective training session | Guild

The morning of this Sunday reserved a novelty in Grêmio. After the victory over Tombense, reinforcements Lucas Leiva, Guilherme and Thaciano participated for the first time in a collective training session at CT Luiz Carvalho. It is another step towards the scheduled debut for the duel with Ponte Preta, next Saturday.

The three novelties for the second semester were in open field activity this Sunday morning. The training simulates a match and was carried out between players who did not participate in Saturday’s match. Lucas Leiva, Thaciano and Guilherme were on the same team.

The transfer window reopens this Monday. Tricolor works to have players available as quickly as possible, but registration this Monday, due to the necessary procedures, is considered unlikely. That’s why the trio’s re-debut is scheduled for Saturday.

Thaciano and Lucas Leiva in training — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio

The work did not count on who was on the field in the 3-0 over Tombense, of course. The holders remained in recovery in the locker room, because the next confrontation will be on Tuesday, against Brusque, in the interior of Santa Catarina.

Lucas, Guilherme and Thaciano go on to bolster the group for the sequence of Serie B. Tricolor approached Vasco with the victory and can even take second place if Brusque wins, as long as the Cariocas and Bahia don’t win in the round.