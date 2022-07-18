After seized cars, Deolane Bezerra denies crime: ‘You have to prove it’

The influencer, Deolane Bezerra, 34, is being investigated for money laundering and the São Paulo Police even seized goods and cars at her home. In an interview with Roberto Cabrini, for ‘Domingo Espetacular’, on TV Record, she denied the accusations and told how she feels about the episode.

In a report, the Financial Activities Control Council (COAF) recorded that the famous moved around R$ 6 million in the last six months. According to the singer, this is declared on her income tax.

Deolane Bezerra explained that the movement of money can be clarified by paying for advertising. “The only contract I signed three months ago was R$1.8 million, I have another R$500,000, another R$400,000, they are all for advertising,” she said.

After COAF identifies the financial movements as strange, the influencer asks the board to prove it. “I ask them to prove it. As a lawyer, I work on evidence. The same way they say something about me, I will prove it with documents, they also have to prove what they say,” she added.

On the claim to be the muse of betting, the star counters what can be considered as one of them: “I can be considered one of the muses of betting, because there were countless influencers who did the same advertising as me”.

At his home in Alphaville, documents, computers, cell phones and jewelry were seized. The authorities also took their cars, on charges of a crime against the popular economy.