After the challenge, Tati Zaqui shows her most transparent outfit to dance funk: “See hidden”

She is impossible! Tati Zaqui, funk singer and digital influencer, decided to take on the challenge of her fans and wear the most transparent clothes she could find in her closet, all this early this Sunday morning (17).

“Ai calica”, wrote the funkeira in the caption of the publication. In the video, Tati Zaqui bets on her white and very transparent clothes, leaving her white lingerie on display, while dancing to another hit that is going viral on social networks. Currently, the muse has already surpassed the mark of nothing more, nothing less than 13.4 million followers on her Instagram.

“The most beautiful at the ball, I can’t stand it”, joked a fan in the comments field. “If one day I dance like Tati, I will be the happiest woman in the world (the body is missing too)”, praised another.

Anitta moves followers by venting about surgery: “My life will end”

During an interview with ‘Fantástico’, Anitta opened her heart and talked about her surgery to help with endometriosis. According to the singer, nowadays she needs to take several medicines to bear the pain she feels.

“Today is a pain that feels like my life is going to end. I told him [médico] like this: ‘Doctor, take everything out of me’. It’s horrible, you don’t want anything. Now, for me to be able to talk to you, I took three pain medicines”, said Anitta.

“It was the first time I felt this pain in my life. It felt like I was going to die. And in the making of [bastidores], I kind of stop and take a breath, and I think: ‘Oh my God, will I be able to record, dance?’. And there I went. I recorded it until the end, but right after the video was recorded I went straight to the hospital, in pain”, he continued.

“It’s always that ‘a woman has to go through this every month, it’s menstruation’. It is always people who are doing something wrong. They thought it was a lack of hygiene, so I became paranoid about hygiene. And it didn’t get better. I’ve already taken antibiotics for six months without stopping. I’ve taken everything that was medicine, I’ve done everything that people and doctors said. And nothing,” she finished, sending out an alert.

