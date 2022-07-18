After Vasco’s defeat, Maurício Souza reveals a conversation in the locker room and points out the team’s ‘fatal sin’ on the field

Vasco visited Sampaio Corrêa, for the 18th round of Série B of the Brazilian Championship, and was defeated by 3 to 1. According to Maurício Souza, the setback is justified in the irregular field of the stadium and in the individual failures of the cruzmaltina team. However, there is no time for regrets, as the team must prepare for the confrontation against Ituano, next week, which ends the first round.

“Sometimes the reverse happens. Or we don’t do well. Sometimes the result does not come. However, we continue to work in the same way. It is an extremely professional group that knows its responsibilities and feels defeat. But it doesn’t get out of focus. In the locker room we say we don’t have time to grieve“, said Maurice.

The commander of Gigante da Colina also stated that the team did not know how to read the game and, added to the conditions of the lawn, the individual failures were fatal for the salty score.

“Every defeat is an atypical result. Sampaio managed to understand the conditions of what the game asked for, more than we did. We know how difficult it is to play here. It’s no wonder that here, Sampaio is undefeated in the competition. I think we didn’t perform at our best. We also didn’t understand what the game was asking for. We had possession, but without aggression. We are at risk in some circulations of the ball inside, in a field that is a little irregular and heavier. And from three mistakes, we ended up conceding three goals“, said the coach, who did not blame the absences for the result.

“Of course, every embezzlement will be felt. But I don’t refute today’s defeat, due to the embezzlement. It would be cowardly of me to think that because of the lack of money, we didn’t get the victory. We couldn’t do our best, nor translate our idea for that game and that field“, he finished. With 34 points, Vasco will host Ituano on Tuesday (19), in São Januário, when they will present the return of Alex Teixeira.