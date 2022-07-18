‘Alexa, what account is this?’ See how consumers discovered virtual assistant purchases on their own

Whoever thought that in the near future we would be talking to machines, was right. Virtual assistants such as Alexa, from Amazon, Siri, from Apple, and Google Assistant have become popular and each day gain new functions that go far beyond activating the favorite playlist, turning on or paying the light, informing the news of the day or the weather forecast.

The practicality of voice command is already used by many consumers when researching prices and even shopping. The problem is when the virtual assistant uses her artificial intelligence and decides to place orders on her own.

When businesswoman Alana Villela, 37, moved from Rio to São Paulo, she decided to ask Siri, from the iPhone, to help organize her purchases for the new address. She couldn’t imagine that, two months later, the smartphone assistant would repeat the request at will.

The result, he says, was an extra bill of R$897.50 with the repeated purchase of plates, cups and other paraphernalia for the house trousseau, on the card’s June invoice.

Two weeks later, another surprise: the purchase of a plane ticket to Rio, for R$550. Alana only found out on the day of the flight, when she received notification from the airline to check-in and was already in Rio. With her credit card maxed out, she says she deactivated the virtual assistant to avoid further damage.

Owner of two Alexas, a Smart TV, tablet and latest-generation smartphone, digital strategist Luan Vieira, 25, lives in a fully connected house in Jardins, São Paulo. The passion for technology led him to use the virtual assistant for shopping. A habit that he abandoned after, in January of last year, he was surprised by an improper purchase.

He says that after a brief survey of streaming apps, Alexa — by confusing the request — subscribed to an annual TV package for R$279.90. He says that he appealed to the bank and managed to contest the charge, but the suspicion remained.

See in the complete report of GLOBO what could be behind this disobedience rather expensive and how to avoid it in the configuration of these assistants.

