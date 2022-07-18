Alma Gêmea actor, Davi Lucas rejects soap operas, exposes unhappiness at Globo and reveals profession

At 27, the actor Davi Lucas who acted in soap operas of Globo’s hits, such as It’s a good world and Soulmate, does not want to return to soap operas anytime soon. Happy with the career of a psychologist, he totally dismisses fame and doesn’t see it as such a positive thing.

In exclusive conversation with entertain, the current health professional recalled his work at the carioca station, talked about his passion for psychology, and even gave his opinion on the culture of cancellation on social networks. He also responded about an alleged “disappointment” among the behind-the-scenes of the productions he worked on, as it could suddenly be one of the pillars for him to decide to abandon any type of TV exposure once and for all.

publicity WE SELECT FOR YOU

Entertain-You fell in love with psychology at what time?

Davi Lucas: The moment I got out of graduation and saw that Psychology has nothing to do with what I was taught in college (and it’s not even a joke).

Entretê- At the time, how did the invitation/test to act in Alma Gêmea come about?

Through child actors agency. The traditional.

Enterte- Do you no longer think about acting in soap operas at all?

If the project is extremely interesting, I think.

Entertain- Do you feel fulfilled with the profession of psychologist?

100%. I study Psychology and I do psychology 90% of my day. Psychology, as a science, is one of the most beautiful things that the human being has ever developed. Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Behaviorism, the scientific bases that help us understand the determinants of behavior… too beautiful!

tiresome novel

-You acted in Êta Mundo Bom. What was it like being on this project?

Tiring. I was already saying goodbye, internally, to acting. I already knew it would be my last job before I quit. It was, in fact, my last experience for me to know, concretely, that I didn’t want to continue as an actor.

Entertain- Davi, did you have any professional unhappiness as an actor during your time on the air?

I don’t know what you’re calling “job unhappiness,” but if you’re asking about not being happy at work, the answer is: yes, a lot. (laughs) Most of my TV work I did without really knowing the purpose. Like every person who started working very early, I knew I had to work. The reason? I didn’t understand very well…

Entertain- What do you think of cancel culture?

Cancellation reveals, for me, what is most disgusting, abject, rotten, in human beings: cowardice. Canceling is cowardly.

What did you think? follow @entreteoficial on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here.