America thrashed by Bragantino and closes round in the Brazilian Z4

photo: Moor Panda/America America was surprised by Bragantino with three goals in the first half

After the great victory over Botafogo and the qualification for the quarter finals of the Copa do Brasil, America did not keep the momentum and returned to frustrate the fans in the Brazilian Championship. Coelho conceded three goals in the first half and was beaten 3-0 by Red Bull Bragantino, on Sunday night, at Independencia. Alerrandro (2) and Sorriso scored for Massa Bruta.

With the disappointing result at home, Coelho closed the 17th round in the relegation zone, in 17th place, with 18 points. It was America’s second consecutive defeat in the Brazilian Championship. The alviverde team had a reverse against Internacional, 1-0, in Beira-Rio, with a goal in the last play.

Red Bull Bragantino, who had a 4-0 rout at Ava, rose to eighth place with 24 points. With the elastic score against America, Massa Bruta started to have the best attack of the Brazilian, with 27 goals, alongside Palmeiras, who play this Monday, against Cuiab, at home, and can isolate themselves again as leader in that regard.

America 0 x 3 Red Bull Bragantino: photos from the game for the Brazilian America, again a warning sign in the Brazilian, turns its attention to Palmeiras, opponents in the next round of the Brazilian. Coelho will receive Verdo de So Paulo on Thursday, the 21st, at 8 pm, at Independência. The day before, Wednesday, Bragantino will host Fortaleza, at 8 pm, at Estdio Nabi Abi Chedid, in Bragana Paulista.

THE GAME

America took a hard hit early on. At 2min, Alerrando got a rebound on his own kick, after a partial defense by Matheus Cavichioli, and opened the scoring for the Paulistas: 1 to 0. Six minutes later, the same striker hit the net again, heading in a cross from the left by Luan Cndido: 2 to 0.

America was the knockdown and managed to get back up little by little, until rebalancing on the field. But the offensive sector was not very inspired. The situation was complicated by the loss of Felipe Azevedo, who left the game injured, after 20 minutes, and was replaced by Indian Ramrez.

America even improved, more on the basis of the will and desire to attack. However, goalkeeper Cleiton only made one important save, in a shot by Indian Ramrez. Bragantino, willingly, controlled the ball well and took advantage of the inattention of Coelho’s defense in the marking to increase the score.

At 40min, in exchange for passes and hits in the Americas area, Alerrandro discovered Sorriso, free from marking, and the striker just played for Cavichioli’s nets: 3 to 0. A rout in the first half, something unexpected for the Americans who were in Independencia.

In the final stage, coach Vagner Mancini exchanged midfielder Lucas Kal for defender Germn Conti. At the same time, Everaldo took the place of Gustavinho. The objective was to strengthen the defense to release the sides and have more plays on the wings. But Bragantino was the one who was in the most danger. Alerando missed the fourth chance by missing the conclusion.

America had more submissions, but Bragantino was much more dangerous. And he almost scored at 16, with a shot by Artur that Patric saved over the line, after the ball passed Cavichioli and went to the nets. Then, the American goalkeeper worked twice more, in a shot by Luan Cndido and in a corner kick.

In the end, America was not successful in the attempt to leave for the stifling. Bragantino maintained control and sought counterattacks, but without exposing themselves. Coelho still had a penalty on Juninho, who was pushed into the area, but the referee signaled offside at the origin of the play, after confirmation of VAR.

AMERICA 0 X 3 RED BULL BRAGANTINO

AMERICA

Matheus Cavichioli; Patric, Eder, Luan Patrick (Flvio) and Danilo Avelar (Marlon); Lucas Kal (Germn Conti), Juninho and Felipe Azevedo; Matheusinho, Gustavinho (Everaldo); Felipe Azevedo (Indio Ramrez) and Henrique Almeida

technician: Vagner Mancini

BRAGANTINO RED BULL

Cleiton; Aderlan, Lo Ortiz, Nathan, Luan Cndido; Raul (Praxedes), Lucas Evangelista (Jadsom Silva), Miguel (Eric Ramires); Artur, Sorriso (Carlos Eduardo) and Alerrandro (Helinho)

technician: Maurcio Barbieri

Reason: 17th round of the Brazilian Championship

Studio: independence

Date: Sunday, July 17

referee: Wagner do Nascimento Magalhaes (FIFA/RJ)

Assistants: Thiago Henrique Neto Correa Farinha (RJ) and Luiz Claudio Regazone (RJ)

VAR: Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (RN)

public: 1920

Income: BRL 34,686

Yellow cards: der, Luan Patrick (AME); Praxedes, Alerrandro (BRA)

GOALS: Alerrandro, at 2 and 8, Sorriso, at 40min of the 1st quarter