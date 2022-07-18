Ana Maria Braga denies rumor about fight with Louro Mané: ‘We love each other’; watch | TV & Famous

Ana Maria Braga used a space on her show to talk about something that was bothering her a lot: rumors that she and Louro Mané, played by the actor Fabio Caniatto, did not get along well. The presenter of Mais Você put on a parrot’s beak, gave her ‘grandson’ a kiss and made high declarations of love:
“I wanted to take advantage of this morning to make an analogy to Alibaba and its 30 liars. There is a gang of liars. As a result, I wanted to give a warning to navigators, that it is a shame that people waste time and invent things that are not real and affect people’s sensitivity.”
Ana Maria Braga and Louro Mané — Photo: Reproduction/Globo
“We love each other, we’ve never had any problems, Louro can talk better, because otherwise they can say I’m one of the 30 liars. Fábio is a wonderful goat and brings these wonderful figures that we love to life.”
“When I look at Louro, as he is Louro José’s son and obviously they look alike, I get nostalgic. It’s normal for us to have it when we love the person we lived with for 25 years.”
Louro and Ana Maria talk about rumors of fights: ‘We love each other’ — Photo: Reproduction/Globo
Louro endorsed her friend’s words:
“Ana Maria is the cutest thing that ever appeared in my life. I’m so grateful for you. I’m sorry my people, here we love each other! Kisses and don’t call me”.
Ana Maria Braga and Louro Mané already with the Globo badge — Photo: Reproduction/Globo