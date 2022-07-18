Analysis: against Guarani, Bahia repeats a formula that has worked and reaches its tenth victory in Serie B | Bahia

Bahia won the tenth match in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. On Saturday night, Tricolor defeated Guarani, 2-0, at the Brinco de Ouro Stadium, in the city of Campinas, in a match valid for the 18th round. The Tricolor did not shine. Even so, he secured the result, with goals from Ignacio and Raí Nascimento, and remains in third place, now with 33 points. [assista acima aos melhores momentos].

Bahia repeated what has been characteristic of its campaign in Serie B. The team does not have that eye-popping football, but it plays in a balanced way, does not waver in defense and wins with offensive effectiveness.

Only against Cruzeiro, in the debut of Series B, and Londrina, in the sixth round, Bahia won and convinced with beautiful presentations.

Enderson Moreira once again bet on the tactical scheme with three defenders. The coach could not count on Luiz Otávio, injured, and Matheus Bahia, suspended. That’s why he chose Didi and Luiz Henrique, respectively.

After the first minutes of the game in Campinas, the Bahia fan must have thought: “Today will be easy, easy”. With a good presence in the attack, mainly through the advances of Matheus Davó, Bahia squeezed Bugre in their domains.

It was in this way that Davó himself came face to face with Maurício Kozlinski. What was left in speed to reach the ball, however, lacked in whim when dribbling the goalkeeper: a wasted chance.

Even so, the goal was not long in coming. In Bahia’s first corner, the bugrino goalkeeper made a beautiful save. In the second, however, Ignacio’s header, after a cross by Daniel, ended up in the net.

In eleven minutes, Bahia arrived three times and opened the scoring. But, oddly enough, Tricolor’s good game turned into a “fairy tale” for the rest of the first half.

In addition, the 3-5-2 formed by Enderson Moreira turned a line of five athletes in the defense in many moments, but the intention of building a wall back there brought some problems.

At first, it was clear that the formation of Bahia against Guarani had very low blocks. The defenders and sides retreated a lot. In addition, athletes left spaces between the defense and midfield sectors.

Eduardo Person almost takes advantage of the situation. Free in the penalty area, between the defenders and the center players, the Guarani athlete dropped a bomb on the post. [Assista ao lance abaixo].

While the marking men suffered in the back, Bahia’s offensive part “gave a loss” in the match. If in the first 15 minutes the team found spaces in the attack through good plots, the rest of the first half was very bad in this sense.

To make matters worse, Mugni almost plays against the patrimony when trying to remove the danger in a corner kick, but Danilo Fernandes was attentive to the move to save the Tricolor.

Another negative point was individual: Luiz Henrique. Back to the team after injury, the tricolor left-back gave up many spaces in the defense and ended up being replaced by Djalma, after the first 45 minutes.

In the second stage, the Bahia team followed little inspired by the attack and very far back when it needed to defend itself, but arrived twice, with Daniel and Davó. On the other side of the field, there was that “whew” moment: the Guarani came to swing the net, but in an offside position.

After Bugre’s goal was disallowed by VAR, the game cooled down. Good for Bahia, who took it easy to manage the actions of the match. Even so, Danilo Fernandes made another good save after coming face to face with Rodrigo Andrade.

Two minutes later, Raí ruled out any possibility of a tricolor stumble by scoring the second. The highlight of the goal was Mugni’s patience. The midfielder took the play from the middle to the left side to find spaces in the opposing defense. After a table with Djalma, the goal was achieved. Mugni appeared free on the baseline to cross to Raí. [Assista ao lance abaixo].

Adjustments need to be made

Bahia has 33 points in Série B, seven more than the first club outside the G-4, Sport. In addition, the Bahian team has already guaranteed its permanence among the top four in the competition for the entire first round. There are ten wins, three draws and five defeats. For the comfortable campaign in 18 rounds, the Tricolor deserves a lot of praise.

Despite not presenting that convincing football, the blue, red and white team has been playing balanced games. The team has not suffered in defense; when they lost, it was 1 to 0. The attack is the third best in the second division, with 20 goals scored.

At the press conference after the game against Guarani, coach Enderson Moreira said that he is looking for alternatives to play for Bahia. The choice of three defenders comes from this attempt to make the team evolve with each match. Maybe that’s why the coach accumulates four games without defeats for the club in the competition.

Against Guarani, Bahia reached the ninth match in conceding a goal in Serie B.

This Saturday’s game showed what needs to be improved, such as a better fit between the defense and midfield sectors and greater quality in the creation of plays.