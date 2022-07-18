Analysis: Atlético-MG sleeps leader, sees the challenge of improving performances and will have a new team from now on | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG beat Botafogo. It was what mattered. But the score of 1-0 will not be able to hide that there is a poignant need for improvement in performance. Galo faced a weakened opponent, with embezzlement, eliminated hard in the Copa do Brasil. Could have acted better. Victory is a sign of relief.

It is also synonymous with leadership in the Brazilian Championship. Ball stuff. Galo sleeps at the end of the table, with 31 points, and, even so, the crowd is fighting with Antonio Mohamed. Far from being the only culprit. But, really, Atletico has conditions to make better performances.

The duel against Flamengo was a negative shock. No shots on goal, elimination after winning the 2-1 first leg in the Copa do Brasil, and against one of the rivals for the important titles. Any other score outside the triumph, at Nilton Santos, would practically seal the end of the line for “El Turco”.

The coach even talked about it at the press conference. Atlético is the leader (at least until Palmeiras enter the field today), they are in the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores. “Not so bad,” said the commander. Indeed, the scenario remains positive. The Rooster will not always be champion of everything. But there’s a squad to play more.

Turkish is right. Some key players have missed games through injury and are out of rhythm. Matías Zaracho scored a great goal. But, for those who envisioned scoring 20 goals in 2022, they only have 10% of that in the season. Attacked by bruises. Far from being the protagonist of last year.

Hulk, top scorer, hit the post with a beautiful free kick in stoppage time (with referee Claus making a mistake when consulting VAR and ignoring Ademir’s penalty). But not even the “superhero” played so well. He looks very tired. For Turco, the victory will give confidence. But he already has an important challenge on Thursday, against Cuiabá.

The team will have new additions from Monday. Of the four signings, Argentine Cristian Pavón is the one who has the most expectations. If he plays close to that player who was called up for the 2018 World Cup, he will be an absolute starter on the wings, a region that lacks better performances, whether from Vargas, Ademir, and even Keno, another injury victim after injury.

The transfer window opens for Atlético, with the promise of transforming, mainly, the team’s reserve bank. Antonio Mohamed will have a full fan in his hands, and, more than ever, the obligation to lead a more cohesive, organized and intense team on the field.

