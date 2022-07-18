Analysis: Elton John’s farewell to the stage – it will take time before we find another like him – Cultura

I think it will be a long, long time before we see another singer-songwriter like Elton John.

Ending a career spanning more than 50 years with a farewell tour, the British pianist and vocalist has created some of the most memorable and enduring songs in pop-rock history, songs that have entered into the collective DNA of humanity.

They can be quite simple, like the basic four-chord glory of Crocodile Rockor dazzlingly complex like the great and complex 11-minute work Funeral For a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding.

But now that it’s almost over, I hope you don’t mind me putting into words how wonderful it has been to have Elton John on our radios and in our ears since the late 1960s.

The artist, born 75 years ago as Reginald Kenneth Dwight kicked off the final leg of his North American farewell tour Friday night at Citizens Bank Park, home of the Philadelphia Philies baseball team. And yes, he felt the love that night.

“America made me famous and I can’t thank this country enough,” he told the audience. “Thank you for the loyalty, the love, the kindness you’ve shown me.” He has sold over 300 million copies worldwide, played over 4,000 shows in 80 countries and recorded one of the best-selling singles of all time, his re-recording of Candle In The Wind 1997 in honor of Princess Diana, which sold 33 million copies.

Sir Elton (he was named with the title in 1998) has reached more than 70 times in the top 40, including nine times at number one, and has released seven albums that reached No. , second only to the Beatles.

He has five Grammy Awards, as well as a Tony Award for Aida. Your interpretation of Can You Feel The Love Tonight in the movie The Lion King was heard by millions of children, and will amuse future generations of little ones.

His shocking costumes and giant glasses he was known for in his heyday in the early 1970s are now gone (he’s dressed up as Donald Duck, Pac-Man, the Statue of Liberty, Minnie Mouse and a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball player). , between others). And while the man hasn’t found a feather or sequin he doesn’t adore, his wardrobe is (by Elton’s standards) somewhat tame these days.

He took the stage in a white tuxedo with black lapels and glittering purple glasses, walking somewhat hesitantly toward his shiny black piano to play the instantly recognizable first chord of Bennie And The Jets.

Then it was Philadelphia Freedom, which he dedicated to the audience of the house as “one of the greatest cities I’ve ever played in”. It was his 52nd concert in the city of brotherly love.

Over the course of the night, John unleashed a dazzling array of hits spanning different musical genres and styles. The gospel lyrics and cadence that influenced his early work were evident in Border Song and Take Me To The Pilotand even the outright radio success Levon had an accelerated ending.

He showed the prototypical power ballad Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me with your close cousin, Someone Saved My Life Tonight.

And when his longtime guitarist partner Davey Johnstone sported an inverted V guitar, it was time for the power of rockers, including Elton’s heaviest song yet, Saturday Night’s Alright For Fightingand the impetuous, proud anthem The Bitch Is Back‘Elton to the Bone’.

Elton avoided his famous falsetto; he still has 100 shows ahead of his farewell world tour that is expected to last through next year, and he has learned over the years how to preserve his voice without sacrificing his style and authenticity.

Never mind: the crowd happily sang the falsetto parts for him, including a mass chanting of the “la-la-la” chorus in Crocodile Rock. He came back to just a deep song, Have Mercy On The Criminalincluding Johnstone’s blues guitar skills.

Seeking a joyful and celebratory mood, he avoided ‘crying’ songs like Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word and the distressing The Last Song about the parting between a father and his son dying of AIDS.

All The Girls Love Aliceone of the first mainstream rockers to focus on a lesbian relationship in the early 1970s, was prominent on the show, as was Your Songwhich goes straight to the heart.

Before the closing number, Goodbye Yellow Brick RoadElton looked beyond the finish line of his latest tour.

“I’m really looking forward to spending the rest of my life with my kids and my husband,” she said. “Be kind. Love one another.”

Showman to the end, Elton ended the song and was lifted into the sky in a hydraulic elevator as a hole opened above the stage, engulfing it, and closing again.

While Elton John will soon be leaving the stage, thank God his music will always live on. / TRANSLATION ANDRÉ ZORZI.