Analysis: Fortaleza leaves the bottom, but knows it has a long way to go to continue in Serie A | strength

If you play better than your opponent and don’t win, it’s no use. Irony of fate, or not, Fortaleza was not better than Atlético-GO this Sunday, but managed to win . He counted on the efficiency of Moisés, the reflexes of Fernando Miguel and got three very important points to leave the bottom of the Serie A. From what was seen on the field, the triumph was a result much more important than one can imagine. The last position may have been left behind, but there is still a long way to go. And the Lion knows he needs to improve.

Without Pikachu, now in Japan, Crispim was chosen by Vojvoda to play on the right side. The number 10 even started the game being very active in the new sector (the midfielder used to play on the left side), but he produced little. In fact, Fortaleza as a whole produced little in the first stage.

Tricolor lost Hercules early on. The steering wheel felt pain in the groin and was replaced. Matheus Vargas came in to try to give more mobility to the midfield, but he didn’t show up. Fortaleza saw Atlético-GO arrive and create opportunities. The goal did not come out thanks to Fernando Miguel, who appeared when requested. In short, Leão gave spaces, was uncompetitive and suffered from a bad ball out.

When the ball rolled in the second half, it looked like the keynote would be the same as the first. Fortaleza saw an increasingly strong Dragon, creative, but lacking in the whim in the last move. The hosts were superior in possession of the ball, finishing, crossings… The Tricolor lacked that opportunity.

Fernando Miguel was another who shone at Antônio Accioly. He made at least four saves that guaranteed zero on the opponent’s scoreboard. Deserves an honorable mention in a team that created little in front, but managed to hold the rival in defense. Among the changes made by Vojvoda, Moses took the field. He took the place of the tenacious Romarinho, one of the few in the attack who still took risks. Ten minutes later, Moisés went on the counterattack to receive from Romero and score the winning goal. An encouraging goal.

Tricolor knows it won’t have an easy life. Getting out of the flashlight is just the first step. Even because there are no victories that yield four, five or six points to the team. To reach the goal of continuing in Serie A in 2023, Fortaleza will have to be more efficient so as not to suffer so much during the rest of the competition.