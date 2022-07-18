Analysis: More adults don’t want to leave their parents’ home – Lifestyle

In 2018, Americans Christina and Mark Rotondo sued their own son, 30-year-old Michael Rotondo, for refusing to leave their home. At age 22, Michael lost his job and returned to live with his parents. But what would have been a temporary stay dragged on for more than eight years.

Bothered by the presence of their son who did not work, did not help with expenses or help with household chores, the couple sent five eviction notices, but Michael missed all deadlines. In one of them, the parents registered a donation of US$ 1,100 (about R$ 5,900) for moving expenses.

However, Michael spent all the money and stayed in the house, which caused his parents to sue him in court. In court, he said he didn’t “have enough time to find another place” and that during the eight years he was with his parents, he never expected to have to contribute financially or with household chores. The judge did not accept Michael’s claims and granted the eviction order.

A study by the Pew Research Center, in the United States, found that practically half of Americans between the ages of 18 and 29 lived with their parents before the pandemic. By 2020 the percentage has risen to 52% and is the highest since the Great Depression in 1929.

It is also possible to observe a change in behavior in older adults, between 30 and 40 years old, who also prefer to stay or return to their parents’ house. Some for convenience, others for financial reasons and, in certain cases, for presenting the so-called Peter Pan Syndrome, which refers to people who do not want to grow up.

Although several psychological and psychiatric articles do not point this out as a problem, it is necessary for this generation to understand their responsibilities at different stages of life. And, although there are elderly parents who benefit from the presence of their children, in Brazil, the financial issue weighs heavily.

Few are those who save for old age or who have a private pension with a more secure income. It is necessary for these “emerging adults” to understand that their parents are no longer responsible for their livelihood and that it is time to give them quieter and safer days, not the other way around.