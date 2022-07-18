Anesthesiologist Arrested for Rape Will Be Assessed by Forensic Psychiatrist | Rio de Janeiro

Reproduction / TV Globo Employees of the Hospital da Mulher denounced the anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella Bezerra. The rape was filmed on a cell phone

The case of anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, caught red-handed for raping a patient during a cesarean section at the Hospital da Mulher, in São João de Meriti, Rio de Janeiro, generated outrage and astonished the population. He was not even intimidated by the presence of the obstetrician, who was at his side performing the delivery, separated only by a tissue.

“Just listening, just attending to this person to know what is going on there. Why am I saying this? I can have a patient with mental retardation, with an intellectual deficit, who does not have a critical sense and who, on an impulse, thinks who has the right to commit an act, or even does not make any criticism in approaching a person, a woman and having a sexual act”, explains Marcos Argolo, psychiatrist and expert technician at the Public Ministry of Rio.

He explains that the person may have a psychopathological change in which that act is part of a delusional context. The psychiatrist also cites the hypothesis of a paraphilia, a type of sexual perversion in which the person has frequent intense sexually stimulating behavior with an adult without consent.

“All these are hypotheses. To be sure, just attending. On top of these scenarios, the defense attorney can allege a mental disorder, and that’s where the possibility of non-imputability comes in, because the individual commits the crime because of a delusional experience”, he explained. .

Capable of barbaric crimes

In this case, the psychiatric diagnosis of the accused is made by an expert examination that verifies whether the disorder actually exists or not. The defendant has to be evaluated by a forensic psychiatrist. Here in Rio, this work takes place at the Instituto de Perícias Heitor Carrilho. There, it is diagnosed if there is a mental disorder and if there is a causal link between the disorder and the crime. If so, the perpetrator of the crime is considered not liable, that is, he is acquitted and subjected to outpatient treatment or referred to a custodial hospital.

“Many criminal acts have nothing to do with madness. People find it difficult to accept that it can be out of malice, it can be a fetish, it doesn’t fit in the madness category, which carries a heavy stigma in society. that the human being is capable of barbaric crimes without any mental disorder”, says Argolo.

For the psychoanalyst Jairo Carioca de Oliveira, it is necessary to question the connection of a crime like this to some type of pathology.

“This is precisely the debate. I do not associate this act with a psychic factor, but with a patriarchal model that produces the culture of rape. Care must be taken, because the idea of ​​pathologizing seems to me an attempt to protect this subject from the responsibility of having committed such an act”, he ponders.



