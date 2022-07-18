Anesthesiologist patient reported “very bad taste in mouth” after returning from cesarean







Anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella Bezerra was caught putting his penis in the mouth of a drugged patient during delivery. Photo: Social Networks/Reproduction

One of the patients seen by anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella Bezerra on July 10, the same day he was caught raping a pregnant woman during childbirth, reported feeling a “very bad taste in her mouth” after returning from a cesarean section.

The statement was given by the patient’s mother in a statement to the police, to which the Fantastic had access and disclosed in a report on Sunday, 17.

The woman’s husband also told in testimony that he wanted to return to his wife around 1 pm, but he only managed to see her around 7 pm. Both he and the patient’s mother reported stronger than usual anesthesia.

Another woman who had a cesarean section that same day said she saw the anesthesiologist looking at her breasts.

“The robe fell off and she noticed that the anesthesiologist had looked at her breasts and then asked if she was cold. The woman believes the nurse noticed it too, because he took the robe and threw it over her shoulders,” says the doctor. police document.

“blacked out”

O Fantastic also talked to another woman who went to the police station after hearing the news of the rape committed by Bezerra and recognizing the anesthesiologist. According to the woman, he participated in her third cesarean section and, after giving birth, she was unconscious.

“I couldn’t speak anymore, because as soon as he [o marido dela] it went out [da sala], I was getting softer, more sedated. Then he said he was going to give me general anesthesia. I took it and couldn’t remember anything else. I blacked out”, said the woman who suspects that she was the victim of the anesthesiologist.

The woman’s husband stated that he left the room at Bezerra’s request. “She asked ‘me’ to leave, because there, from that moment there, it was going to be with the medical team. At that moment, I withdrew together with the technician who left with my son. And from there I no longer had access to her. “

So far, six complaints have been made against Giovanni Quintella Bezerra. The anesthesiologist was arrested in flagrante delicto for rape on July 10 at the Hospital da Mulher Heloneida Studart, in São João de Meriti, municipality of Baixada Fluminense. Last Friday, the 15th, the Justice of Rio accepted the complaint from the Public Ministry and made Bezerra a defendant.

Understand the case: