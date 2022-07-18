Anesthesiologist’s patient’s mother says daughter reported having a bad taste in her mouth after cesarean section | Rio de Janeiro



Anesthesiologist is harassed – Reproduction / TV Globo

Published 07/18/2022 08:04 | Updated 07/18/2022 08:07

In a report carried out by Fantastic, from TV Globo, the husband of the second woman to undergo a cesarean section on the day of the arrest reported that he tried to access her, around 1 pm, but only managed to see his wife at 7 pm. According to the man, his mother-in-law had said that her daughter said strange things that he should have known, such as the fact that she woke up with a very bad taste in her mouth and that she was anesthetized beyond the ordinary. She was accompanied by 31-year-old Giovanni Quintella Bezerra.

Rio – New reports of victims of the anesthesiologist arrested for rape emerged this Sunday (17). In testimony, the husband of one of the victims reported that his wife’s mother had said that her daughter complained about having returned from the operating room, where she had a cesarean section, with a very bad taste in her mouth.

In another statement, the husband of another victim said that the doctor asked him to leave the place where the birth took place, along with the newborn baby. “[Ele] asked ‘me’ to leave, because there, from that moment there, it was going to be with the medical team. At that moment, I withdrew along with the technician who left with my son. And from there I didn’t have access to it anymore”, he reported.

According to the delegate Bárbara Lomba, head of the Police Station for Assistance to Women (Deam) of São João de Meriti, responsible for the case, said that the anesthetist sedated the women to take advantage.

“The agent takes advantage of the victim’s vulnerability. This vulnerable state of the victim, in this case, is sedation. She was unconscious”, said the delegate.

Another woman, also a victim of the anesthesiologist, said that she recognized the doctor after the accusations and went to the police station. According to her, he would have acted in his third cesarean, where he had a much greater sedation.

“I couldn’t talk anymore, because as soon as he left, I was getting softer, more sedated. Then he said he was going to give me a general anesthesia. I took it and I couldn’t remember anything anymore. I blacked out”, told the women. She still says that she is not sure about what happened, but the situation bothers her a lot, because she believes that she may have been a victim of rape without knowing it.

Giovani is the subject of at least six complaints so far, but the number of victims may be higher, since, only on Sunday (10), when he was arrested, he had participated in three cesarean sections.

In testimony, the woman who underwent the first cesarean surgery with the doctor on the day of the arrest said that he had looked at private parts of her body before the procedure.

“The robe fell off and she noticed that the anesthesiologist had looked at her breasts and then asked if she was cold. The woman believes the nurse noticed too, because he took the robe and threw it over her shoulders,” the document reads.

crime scene

The operating room where the crime took place is just over 30 square meters. All are similar, but the place where Giovanni Quintella Bezerra was recorded raping a patient is bigger and the only one that has a dark glass cabinet, where the nurses hid their cell phone to record the scenes.

The device would have been placed in front of the anesthesiologist and the patient’s head, which were separated from the rest of the team by a sheet. The filming was carried out after nurses on the team became suspicious of the anesthesiologist’s attitudes, about a month ago.