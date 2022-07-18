Angelica does not hide and exposes Luciano Huck’s behavior

The famous former presenter of Globe, Angelica has his name circulating on social media again. This is because the wife of Luciano Huck surprised his followers again by opening his heart publicly and talking about his real feelings during an interview beyond controversy about his marriage.

For those who haven’t seen it, the blonde appeared in a revealing interview given to Quem Pode, Pod, a podcast by Fernanda Paes Leme and Giovanna Ewbank, where she showed her good mood, agreeing that the presenter of Domingão, from Globo, is getting old and annoying.

The presenter detonated the behavior of the artist, saying that he loves to give parties at home, but that now he wants everything to end soon. Fernanda confessed that she loves to go to parties at Angélica and Luciano Huck’s mansion, however, that for some time now he has ended the celebrations ahead of schedule.

“He was getting more annoying. He ends the parties. He started having parties that André Marques was playing and he would say: ‘Luciano had the sound turned off’ ”, said the former contractor to Globo. The artist also spoke of considering her husband’s behavior as a ‘lack of manners’. “He turns off the sound, picks it up and goes to sleep. I think it’s a lack of education, absurd”, confessed the famous.

Angelica also said that she talked to her partner and asked him to warn the guests that the parties have time to end. “Now I say: set a time and we schedule, let you know. It’s better if the person already knows,” she explained. “He’s a party guy, but he gets older, he gets tired and we adapt,” added the HBO Max presenter.