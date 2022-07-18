Another A-ha concert in Salvador had rain, blackout and delay in 1991. Remember

If you went to Arena Fonte Nova on Friday night (15th) to enjoy A-ha, missing you, this nostalgia probably has nothing to do with the other performance of the Norwegian trio in Bahia, 31 years ago.

The expected performance, at the height of the group, and which, according to local expectations, “would definitely put Salvador on the international concert circuit”, was considered a fiasco by many, with rain, police violence and even power outages – both the the public network, as well as the public itself, which did not even come close to filling the parking lot of the old Convention Center.

The unsuccessful passage of Morten Harket, Pal Waaktar, Mags through Salvador, on June 5, 1991, was reported by reporter Eduardo Bastos, in the edition of Correio da Bahia on June 7, 1991, and was entitled ‘With the coldness of a video clip’. On the helpline, the somewhat grumpy sentence: “Lack of energy and rain got in the way of A-HA, without major emotions”.

Photo: Shirley Stolze/CORREIO File

rain and emptiness

The expectation of a thunderstorm at showtime, on that almost winter night, probably drove away part of the audience, which was mostly made up of teenagers. But other factors also influenced lower-than-expected adherence. “Threat of rain, concert in the middle of the week, in the middle of the school year, and ticket price that, although fair, was inaccessible for those who are struggling against one of the most distressing crises of the Brazilian economy”, quoted the reporter.

Despite this, Bastos commented, “the spectator who went to the Convention Center prepared to rub shoulders with a legion of hysterical and excited fans could not contain his surprise when faced with the minimal teen audience, crowded between the control tower of sound and light, and the stage”.

The glare in the crowd, of course, was visible. “Behind the tower, there was enough space to play, with tranquility, a football match with the right to fans and ostensible policing. The police, by the way, were of great value so that the area would not be so depopulated”.

Photo: Shirley Stolze/CORREIO File

A reporter who currently covers Cultura in the CORREIO – I would even say a successor of Bastos in the ferocious treatment of most of the topics – Roberto Midlej was there as a spectator, but given his young age at the time, he does not remember perfectly the

“I didn’t like the band, to the point of going to the show, but Salvador, 1991, if it’s still a province today, imagine that 30 years ago. The city stopped, right?”remembers the colleague, who was 15 years old at the time.

“I remember that a friend and I wanted to get there early, and then we didn’t have lunch at home, we didn’t have snacks. We went in, there was already a crowd, and we wanted a place closer to the stage. Then it filled up that part and we decided not to go out so as not to lose our place. Boys, huh? And then came hunger, thirst, it seemed that the show would never start, and when it started I was already tired”, he recalls.

Another who has not very pleasant memories of the show is Professor Jackson Santana, who was also 15 years old at the time. “I used to live close by, in Boca do Rio, and I walked, but already in my face and courage with the expectation of rain. And she came, but there was no water in my beer, no, because I couldn’t drink at the time”, he jokes, who the few things he remembers was singing Take on Me at the top of his lungs. “I think it was the song that stirred the crowd the most. The gang went crazy.”

No energy

The rain came before ‘Take on Me’, at the beginning of the show, which started late because, quite simply, there was a blackout across the region.

“São Pedro, the most fearsome threat to A-ha’s expected show, ended up collaborating at the last minute. It was the sudden absence of electricity, enveloping the area and surroundings in an inexplicable darkness that took the shine off the show.”nails the reporter.

“This factor, combined with a surprisingly small audience for those who predicted a capacity of 30,000 people, was decisive for the performance of Norwegians Morten Harket, Pal Waaktar, Mags and supporting musicians not to yield what their teenage admirers expected of it”, assesses the reporter, suggesting that the audience should not exceed 10,000. There are later records that indicate 18,000 people in the audience.

With the main show scheduled for 9 pm, at 6:30 pm the electrical system was already rehearsing a breakdown, and ended up fulfilling this promise even before 7 pm. The energy only came back almost when the band took the stage. “Around 9 pm, the light came back on, but only to start a succession of comings and goings that only sharpened doubts about the performance of the show. It was approximately 10 pm when the power came back showing signs that this time it would be for real”, quotes Bastos in an excerpt.

The production still apologized, but the Scandinavians only started playing around 11pm. “At 10:40 pm the lights were turned off, this time so that only the colored ones on the stage were on and the show began. However, when A-ha took the stage, to the cheers of the pubescent crowd, and started the first sequences of Loosing You, the disappointment was total. The sound was lacking in power and the lighting was not used to its fullest.”

Photo: Shirley Stolze/CORREIO File

The two screens, which had been announced as an added attraction to the show, did not work. The explanation lay in the fact that the technical team decided to save energy in order to avoid a new failure.

“It was only towards the middle of the show that he felt firm and considerably increased the dosage of sound and light”, cites Bastos, accounting for the approximately 1h35 of presentation – including the prolonged encore. ‘Cry wolf’, ‘Touchy’, ‘Early Morning’, ‘Hunting High and Low’ and ‘Crying in the Rain’ were some of the other classics performed.

“The spectacle offered itself to the eyes and ears of the public with the coldness of a video clip, such was the lack of phlegm and the absolute lack of improvisation in which it developed. (…) The audience responded in the best manner possible. He danced without overdoing it, sang without much emphasis or conviction, and surprisingly saved the discharge of hysteria that everyone expected.” The crowd just got back on the funnel at the exit, “compressed by the unruly clubs of the military police”.