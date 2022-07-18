Argentina has the most intense cold of the year after heavy snowfalls

Part of Argentina faces the coldest days of the year so far this weekend. Yesterday, the Argentine National Weather Service station in Maquinchao, in the province of Río Negro, recorded a low of 16.6ºC below zero amid an icy wave that has been plaguing Patagonia for a week.

Yesterday’s low of minus 16.6ºC is the lowest mark observed in the year so far in the official network of stations of the meteorological service of the neighboring country. The lowest mark so far was 16.5ºC below zero at the station in Calafate on 10 July and at Maquinchao itself on 31 May.

Another city that yesterday had the lowest minimum of the year so far in Argentina was Esquel, located in the province of Chubut, where the temperature dropped to minus 11.9ºC. Saturday started with extreme cold still in Uspallata, Mendoza province, where it was minus 15.0ºC, and in Calafate, Santa Cruz province, with 13.4ºC below zero at the city’s airport.

This Sunday, the cold was felt in all provinces of Argentina, from South to North, with an incursion of polar air with a continental trajectory favored by two extratropical cyclones that are in the South Atlantic. The lowest lows today were 14.0ºC below zero in Uspallata, -11.7ºC in Maquinchao, -11.5ºC in Esquel and 9.0ºC below zero in La Quiaca, Río Gallegos and Calafate.

La Quiaca is a city in the province of Jujuy, in the north of Argentina, which means that this Sunday both the south and north of Argentina had temperatures close to or around 10ºC below zero. The ice took over the country with -5.1ºC in Villa María del Río Seco, Córdoba, and in Rosario, province of Santa Fe. In Cordoba, the minimum at the city’s airport was -4ºC. In Greater Buenos Aires, the thermometer dropped to 1.2ºC in Ezeiza.

According to the National Meteorological Service, southern Argentina, in the Patagonian region, has been suffering the effects of icy air since the 4th of July, so for almost two weeks, with days when the minimums drop to 10ºC below zero or less and the maximums barely reach the 0ºC mark. Calafate was the city that had the most extreme cold.

The extreme cold also accompanies a large amount of snow that has fallen in recent days in the Patagonian region and Cuyo, in the west of the country. Snow has painted the landscape white in areas of the provinces of Tucumán, La Rioja and San Luis.

🌨️ Then the Tucumano valleys dawned. Zona de las Carreras el Mollar, el portezuelo and tafi del valle.#Nieve@SMN_Argentina @ChGaravaglia @cindymfernandez pic.twitter.com/P2rLXiVMAY — Mía Tucumán 101.1 Fm (@miatucumanOk) July 16, 2022

The amount of snow that fell in areas of the mountain range, in Mendoza, and in parts of the Patagonia region, was enormous, with accumulations of well above one meter in some points and white wind registered in the mountains. The big snowfalls occurred at the height of the winter season with thousands of tourists in ski resorts.

Happy Sunday! He #Winter2022 y su nieve is dejándonos paisajes de ensueño en all los rincones de la province.

Come to enjoy them! #NeuquénEsTuDestino pic.twitter.com/zmTUt8L6eW — Omar Gutierrez (@OmarGutierrezOk) July 17, 2022

The snow, however, brought many inconveniences in the high mountain region. At Incessant blizzards forced the closure of the Cristo Redentor crossing between Chile and Argentina for many days, which meant that thousands of trucks were isolated or stuck in the snow without being able to cross the border.. Hundreds of these trucks were Brazilian.

Many truck drivers had to be rescued in the middle of the blizzard by Chilean and Argentine soldiers, having been taken to shelter centers or barracks. Among those rescued in the snow was a group of tourists from Rio Grande do Sul who spent days sheltering in a bus with an external temperature of up to 15ºC below zero and very strong wind that accompanied the intense snowfall in the Andes Mountains.