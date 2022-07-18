Ariana Grande hit songwriter discovers unauthorized version made by Melody and reacts on social media

Jeez! The beef escalated to international level… Nija Charles, composer of “Positions”, hit by Ariana Grande, discovered this Sunday (17) that there is an unauthorized version of the song released around. This is the song that singer Melody used as the basis for creating “Assalto Perigoso”, which reached the list of the 50 most listened to tracks on Spotify Brazil.

And who paved the way for the songwriter to find out about the song was Anitta, with whom Melody has a long-standing friction. In another episode of beef between the two, the carioca sent an alert to Melody, stating that she knew the authors of the song “Positions” – who, until then, did not know that there was a piseiro version of the song that was successful in another country.

“I know the composers of the song you hit Top 1, sis”fired Anita. “I don’t think you know them, no, because the song is by Ariana Grande, in this case, right…”continued. “But don’t worry, I didn’t show them, otherwise…”ended the warning. Check out:

I know the composers of the song you hit top 1 mana. I think you don’t know them ñ because the music is by Ariana Grande in this case… but don’t worry I didn’t show it to them if ñ… now do a falsetto singing Lula’s name just for toys there for us and then you’ll become news — Anita (@Anita) July 17, 2022

The problem is that Anitta did not need to expose the music to the creators. After the intense movement about the beef – which reached the most talked about topics on Twitter on Sunday (17) -, Nija Charles learned about the confusion. “Hi Republic Records (Ariana Grande label)that music (“Dangerous Assault”) is a plagiarism of “Positions” and is profiting (with “plagiarism”). Streams already total 40 million (from plays) without giving proper credit to the artist”wrote a fan club of Anitta to the label, on Twitter.

In less than two hours, Charles saw the publication and expressed strangeness with the story. “Wait there”replied the tweet, adding an investigation emoji to the post. Just spy:

If Republic Records wants to take action on the case, it is possible that “Dangerous Assault” will have to be taken down from all streaming platforms. In addition, the record company can legally demand that the profit made by the music reverts to the company and the artists. Come on, people!

Bullshit that made Ariana Grande’s team know about “Dangerous Assault”

This Saturday (16), Anitta caused by publishing a series of tweets talking about her political position and, in one of them, she cited the singer Melody to exemplify her point of view. “Girl From Rio” said that the 15-year-old has managed to stay relevant in the media by creating fights and controversies. “Nothing she does is really serious or professional.“, he criticized. Later, Melody, in turn, countered the artist’s comments.

It all started when Anitta tweeted alleging that she does not support the PT (Workers’ Party). The post was shared by Jair Bolsonaro, who the artist says is against. After receiving criticism for giving visibility to the president, the interpreter of ‘Envolver’ pointed out that the story was good for her engagement. “This is called speak well or speak ill, but speak of me”commented, alluding to the song by the child artist, ‘Talk about me’.

“Don’t you see Melody? You only speak ill of her, nothing she does is really serious and professional. But she gets great engagement and stays in the market by creating bullshit.”wrote on Twitter. Check out:

No no my love… that’s called speak well or speak badly but speak about me. You don’t see melody, you just talk bad about her, nothing she does is really serious and professional… but she manages to get a great engagement and stay in the market for creating bullshit with my boyfriend fighting alone — Anita (@Anita) July 16, 2022

Shortly after, the youngest singer countered Anitta in a series of stories on Instagram. “Anitta is saying that I don’t stop picking fights with her. But who’s talking about my name? Who’s talking about me is her. She is the one who doesn’t take my name out of her mouth.”complained. “Where she goes, she talks about me. On podcasts, on television, on Twitter. Afterwards, I’m the one who’s making a fuss with her. She talks about me, I answer and then people think I’m the one who makes the fight. Funny”continued Melody.

“I never speak ill of her and she said that my work was unprofessional. Like this? Who is in the Top 1 Brazil now? She was in the Global Top 1, but where’s her music? She got off the map. That was a lot of money invested there.”fired Melody, in reference to the hit ‘Envolver’. “My job is not about adding money. It’s all natural”, added the artist who, despite citing the Top 1 on Spotify Brazil, has not yet reached the 1st place on the streaming platform. Currently, Melody is in the third position of the list with “Pipoco”, a partnership with Ana Castela and Dj Chris No Beat.

“If I weren’t a professional, I wouldn’t be in the first place, right, friend? Excuse me. I’m really sorry, but this is really annoying”, lamented. Afterwards, the young woman tried to send a message to Anitta. “Woman, instead of you saying I’m not a professional, take my music as an example, make a better song than mine and hit the Top 1 just like me. Kisses to you, and peace and love”finished. Watch:

Melody counters Anitta and says that the older singer does not take her name out of her mouth pic.twitter.com/HjVZkWxCCZ — Only Media (@MidiasSo) July 17, 2022

And do not stop there! A few hours after Melody’s message, Anitta used Twitter to give her rejoinder on the beef. “I know the composers of the song you hit Top 1, sis. I don’t think you know them, no, because the song is by Ariana Grande, in this case, right…”countered the artist, referring to ‘Dangerous Assault’, Melody’s version of the American hit “Positions”. “But don’t worry, I didn’t show it to them, otherwise… Now do a falsetto singing Lula’s name just in ‘brinks’, and then you’ll become news”, mocked the carioca. Just spy: