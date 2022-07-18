At 67, former Corinthians goalkeeper asks the club for help after having his house invaded by flood

The former goalkeeper Corinthians Carlos César de Oliveira, 67, asked the São Paulo club for help after having his house invaded by flood for the third time, according to him, in Alagoas, where he currently lives. The information was published by ‘Uol Esportes’.

The goalkeeper asked for help to get back on his feet and said he is recovering from heart surgery.

– I scored a season at Corinthians, in a very good season. After years and years of playing football, I stopped and went to live in Barra de São Miguel (AL). Then I went to live in Marechal Deodoro. In these 12 years (living in the city), there were three floods and I went through all of them. Now it was the worst, it invaded my house, at a difficult time, because I had to undergo a catheterization. I got sick at heart. When I was recovering, these heavy rains came – he said to Uol.

– The municipalities here in Alagoas were very affected, many homeless people and I was also affected. I would very much like Corinthians to give me strength. When I passed by Corinthians, I left a very good image. It’s a strength for me to have an opportunity to stay alive, to continue in the fight, because I consider myself a warrior guy. We are left without a roof, without a floor, without knowing where to start. I need strength to gain a new life, so I can work with my legs and stop bothering with these things that happen – he concluded.

Known in the football world as César, the former archer defended Timão in 1981 and 1982, where he played in 58 games (26 wins, 20 draws, 12 defeats) and conceded 55 goals, according to Milton’s ‘3º tempo’ website. snows. César played with Sócrates and Casagrande, but left the club before the São Paulo championship from 1982 to 83.

César defended Corinthians after a long stint at CRB, his former club. After leaving Timão, the goalkeeper defended Juventus (SP), ASA de Arapiraca and Flamengo (PI), where he ended his career in 1986. After retirement, he came to work as a snack seller on a beach.