At 72, Serginho Groisman receives worse news on Globo and is removed

Serginho Groisman received a worse diagnosis and was removed from Globo

In recent months the presenter Serginho Groisman reverberated, because the communicator was surprised with a diagnosis of illness and left the public worried. At 72 years old, the news involving the Globo contractor took everyone by surprise, because the illness that the famous faced killed thousands of people in the last two years.

Through social networks, Serginho Groisman revealed that he received the worst news at Globo and had tested positive for Covid-19: “Hi guys, today I tested positive for COVID for the first time. I’m fine, with mild symptoms. Cheers to all!” he said on twitter.

In the comments, Serginho Groisman received the affection of the netizens on duty who showed solidarity with his situation. That’s why they made a point of leaving affectionate messages for the Globo contractor, who is 71 years old and doesn’t think about retirement.

It is worth noting that just before testing positive, everything was ready for the presenter to record another edition of “Altas Horas”. After summoning artists and audience for another recording of the program, Serginho Groisman had to cancel everything in a hurry and was removed from the station. Some celebrities had even moved to make the recordings, when they were warned at the last minute that they would not happen.

Serginho Groisman was diagnosed during a routine examination and was immediately removed. In addition to Groisman, other names from Globo have already tested positive and had to leave work, such as: Renata Vasconcelos and Ana Maria Braga.