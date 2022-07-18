Atlético-MG director demands VAR audios and cites arbitration commission’s sluggishness | athletic-mg

Another match that Atlético-MG got into trouble against the referee. Galo beat Botafogo in Rio, sleeps leader of the Brazilian, but had a goal disallowed after Raphael Claus went to VAR, ignored penalty on top of Ademir and gave offside to Keno. Rodrigo Caetano went to the microphones to complain about the club.

Galo’s football director criticized the refereeing commission, chaired by former referee Wilson Seneme, for not releasing the VAR audio of other club matches in the season. Caetano cited the “slowness” of the body, which admitted error by the video referee in the Palmeiras 2×1 São Paulo match, for the Copa do Brasil.

“We do the rite as required by the regulations. It just can’t be speed for some, slow for the Rooster.”

– There have been requests from Galo and other clubs. Since the game against Avaí, we asked for the audio (from the VAR), and we didn’t even have a response. It makes us weird, makes us upset that we have double standards. According to the arbitration commission, there was an error in the game between São Paulo and Palmeiras. On the same night, there was the release of the VAR audio and the removal of the VAR referees.

Rodrigo Caetano cited other games and bids involving Atlético to punctuate the club’s dissatisfaction against the men on the whistle and also the review technology operators. He cited the game against São Paulo, in which Anderson Daronco would not have scored penalties in favor of the club, and not even gone to the VAR monitor, in addition to being accused by Hulk of intimidation.

– We, until today… The suspension of the Hulk x Daronco issue was raised. It’s simple: just release the audio and we’d know what really happened. And finally, we ask… Nobody disputes the validity of Flamengo’s goal. We just wanted to know what was said, who confirmed the goal, because it wasn’t VAR. It’s all right, we just want equality. Let’s fight for this equality.

Var recommends, and Claus cancels penalty scored for Atlético-MG against Botafogo

Last week, on the same day they lost to Flamengo in the Copa do Brasil, Atlético went to the CBF to deliver a dossier with bids in which the club felt harmed by the arbitration. He was received by competition director Julio Avelar. Regarding the reputation of “complaint” that the club has been receiving on social media, the football director countered:

“If there is an interpretation that Atlético only complains, we don’t care. They will not silence us through this pressure. Zero chance.”

– Every time Atlético feel harmed, and especially, certain clubs have their complaints answered by the arbitration commission, and we don’t, we will talk. If we suddenly have to spend a week at CBF to be served, we will change, no problem.

