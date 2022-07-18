Atltico can profit: European giants make ‘classic’ for Bremer

photo: Filippo Monteforte/AFP Revealed by Atltico, Bremer should be sold by Turin

Atltico are eyeing a European classic that could make them profit. Revealed by Galo, defender Bremer, from Torino, arouses interest from two Italian giants: Internazionale and Juventus.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, an expert in player transfers, the two clubs are “fighting” for the 25-year-old defender.

“Inter will meet with Torino and the player’s agent. If Inter does not reach an agreement with Torino today, Juventus are ready to make a move. Decisive hours are coming,” he published.

According to the journalist, the deal should be closed for 30 million euros (about R$163.9 million at current prices) plus performance bonuses.

If there is an agreement, Atltico will be entitled to 225 thousand euros (about R$ 1.2 million). This is because FIFA provides financial support to training clubs through the solidarity mechanism.

Serie A team signings for the second half

Bremer spent the 20th Anniversary season (2017) and half of the 21st Anniversary season (2018) at Atltico. Therefore, through FIFA’s solidarity mechanism, the white-and-white club is entitled to around 0.75% of the value of any transfer from the defender.

In the youth categories, Bremer passed through Desportivo Brasil and So Paulo before arriving at Atltico, in early 2017. He started his career in Cidade do Galo in the under-20 team, but had a rapid rise and, shortly after being hired, debuted by the professional. In July 2018, he was sold to Torino.

Bremer in the Atlantic

For the Atltico, Bremer played 33 matches and scored 5.5 million euros (about R$24 million at the time) – Galo held 60%.