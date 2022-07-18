‘Avengers: Endgame’ Director Praises Wagner Moura: ‘Talented’ | Culture

Reproduction/Instagram – 03.29.2022 Wagner Moura is in a new project

Between 2012 and 2013, while working on the production of “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (2014), directors Anthony and Joe Russo had access to the book “Hidden Agent”, by Mark Greaney, were enchanted by the story and decided to adapt it. it to the screens.

However, the public and critical success with the superhero film made the duo Marvel’s directors’ darlings. After that, they directed “Captain America: Civil War” (2016), “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018) and “Avengers: Endgame” (2019), all major commercial successes, the latter being the second highest grossing film in history. cinema, with a box office of US$ 2.79 billion.

Now, almost 10 years later, the directors have finally managed to fulfill their dream of adapting “Hidden Agent”. The film arrives on Netflix streaming on July 22 and features a great cast: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Billy Bob Thornton, Regé-Jean Page and Wagner Moura.

The Brazilian actor came to the project at the invitation of the directors, who already admired him for works such as “Tropa de elite” (2007).

“I was directing “Narcos” in Mexico, after spending almost a year traveling the world with “Marighella”. We were at the height of the pandemic, it had been almost two years since I worked as an actor, since “Wasp Network”. I was told that the Russos wanted to talk to me. We zoomed in and they offered me this character, which they thought had to be pretty crazy”, says Wagner. “I was dying to get back into acting, almost with withdrawal syndrome.”

The Brazilian’s character is Laszlo Sosa, a peculiar and dubious character, who is sought out by Ryan Gosling at a time when he needs help. Joe Russo recalls that the actor underwent an impressive transformation for the role:

“Wagner is an incredible actor, one of the most talented in the world. It was amazing to see him transform. He lost almost 20 kg for the role, he wore prosthetics, it was a dramatic change. It was one of the most impressive moments we had with an actor. .

Bald and with long hair, Wagner’s character is really quite particular. And a lot of his aesthetic and stance are related to the actor’s own development work.”

“In the first conversation, I was told that they would give me all the freedom to invent whatever I wanted. It’s a crazy and fun role in a giant action movie. It was really nice to do. I wanted him to look very fragile, a counterpoint to all the testosterone of the the rest of the film. Little by little, that scrawny bald figure who takes Bach florals and knits”, recalls the actor.

The film revolves around Six (Gosling), an ex-con who joins a secret division of the CIA. After an action that does not go as planned, he is pursued by the agency itself, under the direction of agent Carmichael (Page), who hires the unscrupulous mercenary Lloyd Hansen (Evans) to eliminate Six.

Named as the most expensive movie ever made by Netflix, with a budget of US$ 200 million, “Hidden Friend” has numerous very elaborate action scenes, including car chases, almost destroyed cities, a plane crash and people running in on top of a runaway train.

Known for his role as the Duke of Hastings in the series “Bridgerton”, Regé-Jean Page said he was impressed with the production’s action scenes, but celebrated that his character is more behind the scenes.

“I stayed on latte and sandwiches. I sent the others to fight for me while I sat in my director’s chair wondering if they would survive or not. I brought the emotional action of the film,” jokes Page.

“There is no limit to the scale of this film. From the first page to the last, the energy never goes down.”

Who also escapes all the action is Jessica Henwick, an actress known for her work in the movie “Matrix resurrections” (2021) and in the series “Iron Fist” (2017-2018).

“All the other actors in the cast were always tired or injured. I didn’t feel jealous during the filming, but watching the movie, everything looks so fun. They jumped out of planes, ran on trains”, points out the actress.