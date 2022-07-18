Bady Bassitt records the first case of monkeypox in the region of Rio Preto

The State Department of Health confirmed this Monday, 18, the first case of monkeypox in the region of Rio Preto. The patient is 33 years old and lives in Bady Bassitt.

The Bady Bassitt Municipal Health Department reported that the man had recently traveled to Argentina and also to São Paulo, the capital.

“After returning from a trip, he sought care at the Bady Bassitt health post on July 12, indicating signs and symptoms of the disease, being sent to the Hospital de Base de Rio Preto and undergoing tests”, the city said in a note.

Also according to the Health Department of Bady Bassitt, the patient is still in home treatment and is monitored daily by the municipality’s Health team.

The state of São Paulo already has 304 confirmed cases of Monkeypox – 260 of them in the capital alone.

“All patients have a good evolution of the condition and are monitored by the epidemiological surveillance of their respective municipalities, with the support of the State”, says an official note from the State Health Department.

The main symptom of monkeypox is the appearance of blisters on the body, which can appear on the face, inside the mouth, hands, feet, chest and genitals.

It also causes fever, headache, chills, tiredness, and muscle aches.

Transmission occurs between people and the current outbreak has a prevalence of transmission through intimate and sexual contact.