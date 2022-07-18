Bald, star of the soap opera Pantanal stars in the fight against terminal cancer

Star of the first version of the soap opera “Pantanal” starred in the battle against cancer

The soap opera “Pantanal” has been very successful on the Globo screen, as well as its first version. One of the outstanding names of the original plot was the actress Gisela Reimann, who managed to land several projects after the fame he achieved. In another telenovela, the star gave herself completely to the character and even shaved her head to tell the story.

The fact happened in 2009, when Gisela acted in “Viver À Vida”, shown in prime time on Globo. In the plot, she gave life to the character Marta Lopes, a woman undergoing treatment for an aggressive terminal cancer. The serial by Manoel Carlos, the star of “Pantanal”, was a patient of the doctor Ariane (Christine Fernandes), who later fell in love with the health professional’s husband.

In conversation with Gshow, the star of the first version of “Pantanal” talked about shaving her head and starring in the battle against terminal cancer: “I already knew, but at the time we don’t think it will happen, you know? And now, that moment when she’s going to shave her head, I’m going to shave it along. It’s impossible not to suffer like everyone else is suffering when people go through it.”

In another excerpt, the veteran said: “For me it is obvious, which is an unbelievable and unique experience, I have never shaved my head in my life. But I know that a lot of people have shaved and I also know that people have shaved for necessary reasons and for the sake of health. So I think I’m doing it for these people who’ve done it and I don’t think it’s courage at all.”

Currently cast in the second version of “Pantanal”, the global star also spoke about the new character: “This time, the plot of Érica and her family will be bigger. So much so, that in the first version, the character’s mother, which I’ll play now, didn’t even appear”, said the actress in an interview with O Globo.