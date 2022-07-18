You open world games are quite popular with players, and there are a lot of reasons for that: there’s something magical about being able to explore a vast region as we please, while absorbing everything around us.

But what are the best open world games in the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium? In this guide, we will then enumerate some of the best open world games which you can play now if you subscribe to the PlayStation service.

It is worth noting that the games were not arranged according to a specific order: they all have their own value and merit!

Best Open World Games on PS Plus Extra and Premium



Next, you can see which are the best open world games present in PS Plus Extra and Premium. To give you a better idea of ​​each one, we’ve also included a video and a brief description.

As always, you can give your opinion in the comment box and suggest your own games; we will add them to the list!

Ghost Of Tsushima: Director’s Cut



What we said in our review: “The Iki expansion serves up another good slice of this beautiful samurai adventure, while PS5 improvements make the gaming experience even better.” See the full analysis here.





Horizon Zero Dawn



What we said in our review: “Horizon not only lives up to expectations, it sets a new standard for quality in the genre. It’s one of the best games on PS4.” See the full analysis here.





Assassin’s Creed Valhalla



What we said in our review: “If you enjoyed the Origins and/or Odyssey experience, you’re guaranteed to enjoy Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Furthermore, the game’s proposal remains unique: a Viking-themed open-world game. there’s nothing like it on the market, yet the formula is a repeat of what Ubisoft has done in previous games in the series.” See the full analysis here.





Days Gone



What we said in our review: “Despite the constant comparisons with The Last of Us, on top of the criticism that this would be just another zombie game, Days Gone managed to build an identity of its own. Lately, it fails to expand the concept sufficiently to sustain such a great game.” See the full analysis here.





Red Dead Redemption 2



What we said in our review: “Luxurious visuals and unparalleled attention to detail create moments that can make you feel like you’re in for a next-gen game.” See the full analysis here.





fallout 3



What we said in our review: “In the end, Fallout 3 is one of those rare games that deserves to be explored to the last bit. As you advance and level up, the game offers more variety and revamped possibilities for interaction, without forgetting the twists and turns and total surprise.” See the full analysis here.





Kingdom Come: Deliverance



What we said in our review: “A noble and remarkable open-world medieval experience. Technical flaws don’t limit the merits, especially in mainstream realism.” See the full analysis here.





far cry 3



What we said in our review: “In short, what an intense experience Far Cry 3 was, and I’m not a particularly fan of FPS. On an emotional level the plot reminded me a lot of Spec Ops: The Line, but keeping up with this quality in terms of of “level design” and gameplay.” See the full analysis here.





Batman: Arkham Knight



What we said in our review: “Not only is it the best Batman game, it’s the best superhero game ever and a contender for one of the best of 2015.” See the full analysis here.





Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales



What we said in our review: “Highly fun and introduces new powers that expand the gameplay of the first Spider-Man, even if it’s not a true sequel.” See the full analysis here.





