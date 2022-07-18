Bianca Andrade, Álvaro and experts explain how the market for digital influencers and their agents works | Fantastic

Bianca Andrade is one of the biggest and one of the first digital influencers in Brazil.

Fantastic: You started too early…

Bianca Andrade: Yes, I started when I was 16. So, I’m even happy to be part of the construction of this digital influencer profession, which is very new. There are people who ask me if this profession is already an established profession or if not. I say that we are still a baby.

A new job market. To work out, a lot depends on the relationship between the influencer and who takes care of their career.

alvaro: I still didn’t see it as a profession because I only got a snack exchange, right?

Until the day came for Álvaro to sign his first contract with businessmen. And he sought protection from a very important person.

alvaro: I was just out of high school. My father is a lawyer, he helped me a lot in this, he explained everything, he said everything, a matter of percentage, he said everything right.

It’s the same tip from businesswoman Fátima Pissarra:

“There’s a lawyer, get a lawyer friend, a lawyer relative, a neighbor and ask for help to read this contract too, to see if everything is clear, transparent”, he says.

Her company has more than 450 agencies, including influencers and singers.

Fantastic: How is the contract made with each of them?

Fátima Pissarra, lawyer: Well, we make the contract at the beginning, huhof the conversation.

Fantastic: And what are the main points of this contract?

Fátima Pissarra: It has to be very detailed, what is expected of each part. And that’s the most important thing, so you don’t have that kind of doubt after what you had and what you didn’t have.

Fantastic: Transparency?

Fátima Pissarra: Yes, transparency is the most important thing we need to have with the agency, because you have payment terms that are very different from brands. Brands will pay you from 15 days to 6 months. So, we have to have a report that tells the date, that tells the customer when he will pay, if he needs to have the contract signed before payment. There are a number of factors that we must have listed and made clear to the influencer.

But when the influencer starts making money, how much is left for the entrepreneur?

“The average is 20 to 40% of the cache. Depending on the services that will be provided, which costs the entrepreneur is assuming, it may be a higher percentage”, explains Fátima.

For digital marketing professor Bruno Peres, in addition to the relationship with the entrepreneur and transparent contracts, influencers also have to worry about the brands that sign contracts with them.

“There are some stories in the market of influencers closing with companies that later ended up being accused of some tax fraud, some financial fraud, something illicit, and then this can end up affecting the image of the influencer himself”.

Influencer Álvaro, famous for his humor videos, says he has had no problems with his managers so far.

“My managers never stopped me from doing anything. So, it gave a touch of ‘be careful with these very heavy swear words, right? There are children who watch it, right? ‘”, she says.

The relationship is so good that he even became a partner in the agency. Bianca, aka Boca Rosa, went through not so good experiences.

“The person was already a little more plastered, with plastered strategies, like ‘no, I’m a genius, I’m an entrepreneur, I’m discovering you and this is where you need to go’”, he recalls.

Preferred not to be brokered by anyone. In addition to being an influencer, actress, former BBB and presenter, she is also her own entrepreneur.

“I’m the company’s CEO, I’m the one who sets the goals with my team, I’m the one who understands the organizational chart, the one who studied the people process, the one who studied leadership, how to deal with my employees,” he says. Bianca.

