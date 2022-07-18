Blue Beetle | Bruna Marquezine appears in a new photo

The newest member of A.D, Bruna Marquezineappeared in a new photo from the set of Beetle Blue. The Brazilian stars in the feature as Jenny, the romantic partner of the character that gives the film its name, played by Xolo Maridueña (in Snake Kai). Check it out below:

The image shows the main character in her superhero costume, while Jenny wears black from head to toe. Both actors are trapped in a structure with safety cables, which indicates that the moment was captured during an action scene in which the two will likely need to be lifted off the ground.

the cast of Blue Beetle still has George Lopez (The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl) like Uncle Rudy, Adriana Barraza (Rambo: Until the End, Babel) as the hero’s grandmother, Elpidia Carrillo (The predator) as Rocio and Damian Alcazar (The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian) as Albert.

Angel Manuel Soto will drive Blue Beetlefrom a script by the Mexican writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocerwho wrote the remake of scarface. The film is scheduled to premiere in August 18, 2023.

