Boeing 737-7 prototype takes off for test flight after three months

After three months stopped and without carrying out flights, on July 15th, the prototype of the Boeing 737 MAX 7, registration N7201S, took off for a test flight that lasted about an hour and a half On July 15th, a Boeing 737 MAX 7 (or simply 737-7) took to the skies for a test flight.

The American manufacturer is still working on the certification of this model, which is the smallest of the MAX family. and hopes that this will happen before the end of the year. Before that, the manufacturer expected to complete the certification in the first semester, but that ended up not happening.

If that deadline is met, Boeing can not only begin delivering aircraft to customers, but it avoids extra delays in certifying the jet, as under a new law in the US, all aircraft certified from January 2023 onwards must follow new regulations. cockpit alert requirements for pilots.

Flight tracking: Radarbox

The biggest interest in the certification of the Boeing 737 MAX 7 is Southwest Airlines, the model’s biggest customer with 250 orders. At the end of last year, the low cost had already expressed dissatisfaction with the delay in certification of the type and hoped that it would be made possible for deliveries to begin in the first quarter.

The company’s plans included starting flights with the MAX 7 in 2022, but whether that will be possible remains to be seen. The model is a centerpiece of Southwest’s plans to renew its fleet and was chosen to replace its Boeing 737-700s.



