Bolsonaro again criticizes Moraes for asking for a response on hate speech: ‘Who wants to intimidate?’

On Friday, the 15th, the acting president of the TSE set a period of 48 hours for the chief executive to take a stand on inciting violence.

President Jair Bolsonaro speaks at Palácio da Alvorada this Sunday, 17



The president Jair Bolsonaro spoke again this Sunday, 17, about the request for a demonstration made by the minister Alexandre de Moraesacting president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), regarding the complaints of hate speech. In a surprise appearance for a conversation with the press at Palácio da Alvorada, the chief executive said he did not know if the action had been answered and questioned the minister’s stance. “What is he looking for,” Bolsonaro said. “He’s with the AGU. The guy on Friday giving 48 hours wants to provoke, doesn’t want dialogue, doesn’t want a solution. As there is a video of him saying that ‘there is a hate office’. I wanted him to point out a story that happened to come out of that hate office. ‘If we repeat ourselves, we will hunt for records’, it seems that the spirit of Fidel Castro has incarnated in someone. A magistrate cannot leave under threat, he has to act in accordance with the records and there he makes the judgments, questions, ask the Federal Police to investigate further. Who do you want to intimidate? What is he looking for? Is he seeking peace, tranquility, harmony between the powers?”

The deadline defined by Alexandre de Moraes is 48 hours and ends this Sunday. The minister’s determination comes after seven opposition parties filed a lawsuit arguing that Bolsonaro’s speeches in pre-campaign acts and institutional events encourage his supporters to practice violence. In a weekly broadcast on social media on Friday, the 15th, the president had already commented that he considered the request for a demonstration to be “lack of consideration”. “These issues lead to conflicts between powers, soon they will say that I am attacking the Supreme Court. This here is attack, this is cowardice,” he mentioned. Minutes later, the Chief Executive replied to a report that cited Moraes’ determination and spoke on the matter. “I manifest that I am against it,” he wrote.