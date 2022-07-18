Bolsonaro plans to pass Lula in polls by mid-August

posted on 07/18/2022 05:49 / updated on 07/18/2022 06:00



Bolsonaro has been advised by the campaign committee to increase the electoral offensive, waving at the female audience where he is not popular – (credit: Alan Santos/PR)

With the motto “For the good of Brazil”, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will make his candidacy for reelection official in Rio de Janeiro, his political birthplace. The convention will take place next Sunday at Maracanãzinho, at 11:22 am, with symbolisms in reference to the 22 of the party and the clothing of the participants oriented to attend the place in green and yellow. Free registration can be done through the Sympla platform until July 21. This is one of the first national conventions, a deadline for parties to officially define their candidates and which takes place from July 20 to August 5.

With less than 76 days to go before the elections, Bolsonaro and his team are concentrating their efforts on closing agreements that are still undefined in the largest state schools in the country and intend to overtake PT Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva by mid-August. The focus is the Southeast region, which concentrates 42.64% of the national electorate, still counting on the impetus of the recent government victory with the approval of the PEC das Bondades. The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) shows that, once again, most of the Brazilian electorate is made up of women and, therefore, the president has been advised by the campaign committee to increase the offensive, waving at the female audience, where it’s popular.

In São Paulo, the main electoral college, which concentrates 22.16% of all voters, Bolsonaro’s candidate for government is former minister Tarcísio Freitas (Republicans). The platform was strengthened after the PSD declared at the beginning of the month that it will support the candidacy, with the former mayor of São José dos Campos Felício Ramuth (PSD) as deputy on the ticket. However, Gilberto Kassab, national president of the acronym, defends that the party remains neutral in the presidential race, but between Lula and Bolsonaro, it should support the PT. Bolsonaro’s bet is on greater exposure with Tarcísio’s campaign and, consequently, expands the electoral base. In the Senate, the retreat of presenter José Luiz Datena (PSC), caused an internal dispute over the vacancy, with possible candidates being deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP), deputy Marco Feliciano (PL-SP) or former minister Marcos Pontes. (PL).

The mine factor

Minas Gerais, the second largest electorate with 10.41% of the total number of voters, has a decisive history in the elections. Since 1989, whoever wins in the state takes the chair at the Planalto Palace. Bolsonaro was in Juiz de Fora last week, where he explored the case of the stab wound he suffered in 2018 during the pre-campaign. According to Instituto Paraná Pesquisas, in a survey released on the 15th of November on voting intentions in Minas, Lula appears with 42%, eight points ahead of the second-placed president, with 34%.

After unsuccessful negotiations with the governor of Minas, Romeu Zema (Novo), who will seek re-election and who has declared support for his party’s presidential candidate, Luiz Felipe D’Ávila, the president should launch Senator Carlos Viana (PL) to the Tiradentes Palace. Federal deputy Marcelo Álvaro Antônio (PL), former Minister of Tourism, is the name quoted to run for the Senate on the ticket with Viana. One of the reasons given is that Bolsonaro’s strong rejection in Minas could harm Zema, who is the best-positioned candidate in the polls with 45.7% against Alexandre Kalil (PSD) with 27.4%. The scenario harms Bolsonaro, since he had local political visibility.

In Rio de Janeiro, a better-defined scenario, Bolsonaro counts on the candidacy for reelection of governor Cláudio Castro (PL), who appears technically tied with Marcelo Freixo (PSB) in the latest polls of voting intentions. Castro has as a running mate a name from the MDB, the former mayor of Duque de Caxias Washington Reis. To the Senate, the party will fund the re-election attempt of former player Romário (PL-RJ), despite the strong Bolsonar appeal to support federal deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ), who is also trying to make himself viable.

In Bahia, the president encounters difficulties. He tried unsuccessfully to approach ACM Neto (União), the former mayor of Salvador, who will run for governor and appears as the favorite in the voting intentions. He preferred to keep the platform open. Bolsonaro now counts on the pre-candidacy of former Minister of Citizenship João Roma (PL) for governor, whose motto will be Auxílio Brasil and the increase in the amount of payment of installments to R$ 600 until December, in addition to the role of highlighting the works to complete the São Francisco River Transposition, begun under the PT administration. The Northeast region is one of the challenges for the Bolsonarista enterprise which, historically, is a Lulista stronghold and has 27.11% of the electorate. Roma appears with only 6% of intentions, according to the latest survey.

In Rio Grande do Sul, the leader of the Executive has a “double ball”. Both federal deputy Onyx Lorenzoni (PL), a former government minister, and senator Luiz Carlos Heinze (PP), the party’s deputy leader in the Senate, put themselves in the running as candidates for governor.

In Mato Grosso do Sul, Bolsonaro is also faced with a double platform and the antagonism between pragmatism against less competitive candidates, but defended by the Bolsonarist radical wing. There, the president should support the governor of Mato Grosso do Sul Eduardo Riedel (PSDB), who will seek re-election, and will host former minister Tereza Cristina (União) on the ticket as a candidate for the Senate. However, Bolsonaristas are divided between Riedel and state deputy Capitão Contar (PRTB), a pre-candidate for the government, considered a “root Bolsonarista”. On the president’s last visit to the state, at the end of June, to try to calm the spirits of supporters who shouted both names, Bolsonaro claimed that “when the good are divided or omitted, the bad ones win”.