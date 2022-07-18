Bolsonaro says he will visit gas stations starting tomorrow to inspect prices

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said he will start visiting gas stations from this Monday, 18, to check if there has been a price reduction after the sanction of the bill that establishes a ceiling on the collection of ICMS on fuels.

“If gas stations pass on (decrease in ICMS), we will have one of the cheapest fuels in the world. At the very least, gasoline has to be reduced by R$ 0.79 (per litre). starting tomorrow”, said the president in an interview with journalists in front of Palácio da Alvorada, in Brasília, this Sunday, 17.

Bolsonaro has encouraged the population to make videos at gas stations to attest to the reduction in fuel prices. The government issued a decree that obliges establishments to display on their invoices the prices charged on June 22, compared to the current values. Eight parties filed a lawsuit in the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to overturn the rule, considered electoral.

The reduction in prices is one of Bolsonaro’s hopes to curb the escalation of inflation, considered one of the main obstacles to the improvement in his popularity indexes and in the electoral polls, still led by ex-president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). ).

Bolsonaro also complained about criticism that gasoline was cheaper in the PT governments. “People don’t update the currency when they say that, with Lula, gasoline was R$2.60,” he said. The president said again that the governors of the Northeast region, most of them supporters of Lula, are against the reduction of ICMS. “The entire Northeast is resisting (to reduce ICMS); it started with the PT bench in the Senate”, he pointed out.

Governors of 11 states filed a lawsuit with the STF requesting that the Court consider the law that changed the rules for levying ICMS on fuel unconstitutional. The governors of Pernambuco, Maranhão, Paraíba, Piauí, Bahia, Mato Grosso do Sul, Sergipe, Rio Grande do Norte, Alagoas, Ceará and Rio Grande do Sul sign the request.

